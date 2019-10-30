Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

An ideal refuge

EDITOR: On Sunday, I helped cook more than 5,500 lunches and dinners for some 2,800 people. This was part of the effort to assist refugees from the Kincade fire, many of whom, along with the first responders, were taking shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, where we were cooking in the Jockey Club kitchen. The crowded conditions were less than ideal.

Wouldn’t it be great if there were a more suitable place for at least some of these thousands seeking safety, someplace equipped and ready for handling such a flood? Funny thing is, we do — a little-known place outside the (current) fire danger zone known to some as Eldridge and to most who know it at all as the (former) Sonoma Developmental Center.

I won’t speculate as to the cause of our governor’s nor our supervisors’ myopia in this case, but let us now consider those blinders removed.

Open Sonoma Developmental Center to fire refugees — yesterday. I’ll be there cooking up a pancake breakfast every Sunday from now till this is done if you do. Maybe I can convince my new celebrity chef buddies to help.

SCOTT DANIEL BRAUN

Sonoma

Insulting stereotypes

EDITOR: The youth-led climate action movement is perhaps the most significant and pertinent of our time. As with any social movement, there are bound to be those who criticize it. I’m writing on behalf of Rep. Mike Thompson’s Student Leadership Council and, as politically active students, we find it difficult to even acknowledge the often-fallacious arguments used by earlier generations to invalidate these efforts.

Claims that youth today have no right to protest environmentally destructive practices because we are “addicted to power” and “inside playing video games 14 hours a day” are both wildly hyperbolic and insulting (“Kids’ climate hypocrisy,” Letters, Oct. 15).

Society’s obsession with carbon energy is ubiquitous and cannot be blamed on one group. Moreover, the exaggerated examples of young people’s “addiction” to video games and other newfangled inventions shouldn’t be used to dismantle our arguments, as the vast majority of climate activists detest these stereotypes.

And besides, why would playing video games automatically nullify one’s opinions?

Humanity is at a tipping point — a time that demands action, strength and bravery for the sake of the world. Rather than wasting time throwing unwarranted criticism at this movement, we challenge the community (of all generations) to join us in our mission to forge a better future, together.

LAEL JOSEPH

Santa Rosa

Excessive evacuation

EDITOR: Jim Sweeney defended this week’s mass evacuation in his Monday column (“There’s only one thing to do after an evacuation order: Leave”). Sorry, Jim, you’re wrong. Many of the evacuation orders were unnecessary and are now creating new crises: food scarce; economy brought to a halt; economic damage mounting; people retraumatized. They say the first policy mistake is often corrected by a second mistake, which is what has happened. It’s regretful that you use your influential position to so uncritically parrot whatever authority says.

NORM HOWARD

Santa Rosa

Quitting meat

EDITOR: Halloween zombies, witches, ghosts and goblins lurking about don’t scare me; what’s really frightening is the meat industry.