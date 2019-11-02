Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Excessive criticism

EDITOR: I am so tired of criticism of PG&E. I have no vested interested in the company, but I vividly remember people asking in 2017, “Why didn’t they turn off the power to avoid all this?”

Neither they, nor we, could have predicted these extreme weather conditions. So prepare yourselves and appreciate the fact that more fires aren’t happening.

JACKIE ZWICK

Santa Rosa

A better voting system

EDITOR: You reported that the Rohnert Park City Council will switch to district-based elections (“City to adopt district elections,” Sunday). Bad mistake. The best way to ensure that Latinos (and other groups) are fairly represented is to elect the whole City Council at large, but to use ranked choice voting to ensure proportional representation of the voters. Voting in single-member districts can never do that.

JAMES GILMOUR

Edinburgh, Scotland

Fires, climate and action

EDITOR: The largest fire ever in Sonoma County history (“Kincade is larger fire in Sonoma County history,” Thursday) — when global climate change is not being addressed, what do we expect?

We’ve been watching reports of the fire and weather predictions, and never do we hear climate change being mentioned. Next year it will be worse. Is there anything we can do about it?

Well, of course. No. 1 is to elect a president who not only believes that climate change is real but who will do something about it. But is there anything we can do in our daily lives to help mitigate climate change?

Project Drawdown has ranked the most effective climate change solutions. Throwing away less food would be the equivalent of taking 495 million cars off the road. Eating a plant-heavy diet would be the equivalent of 464 million. Other helpful activities: drive an electric car, fly less, switch to LED light bulbs, plant more bamboo. Think about where you can cut out any amount of plastic in your purchases and stop supporting the deadly plastics industry.

It’s wrong to call this the new normal. It just makes climate change more acceptable. It won’t go away by itself.

DEANA ABRAMOWITZ

Santa Rosa

Undergrounding lines?

EDITOR: I would like an objective and comprehensive study to determine if, in the long run, undergrounding power lines is cost-effective. If the payback period were, let’s say, 20 years, would this work? If this question were asked in 2016, probably not. However, with the benefit of hindsight of the past two years, this could be quite justifiable.

Expenses of not doing this to consider:

— The never-ending cost of sufficient clearing of vegetation around power lines.

— Proper maintenance of above-ground infrastructure.

— Repair and liability costs due to infrastructure age, vehicles hitting poles, storm damage, etc.

— Damage to property as a result of utility-caused fires.

— Litigation expenses due to fires, etc.

— Costs resulting from intentional power outages.

This doesn’t even factor in the emotional costs that cannot be quantified and the blight on the landscape of overhead utilities.

JOE LIEBER

Sonoma

Obama vs. Trump

EDITOR: At the end of the George W. Bush presidency, the economy of the world was on its knees. Barack Obama kept the auto industry alive with loans Donald Trump opposed. Those loans were all repaid in full. During the Obama presidency, Republicans in Congress blocked almost everything he put forth. Despite that, the economy began a miraculous recovery. The economy added 11.6 million jobs, the stock market recovered and rose 166%, banks repaid their loans and went on to be profitable with safeguards put in place to prevent another economic meltdown.

Trump inherited an economy that was already well into a recovery and surging ahead. Obama got Osama bin Laden after Bush failed to do so. Trump gave himself a tidy tax break along with his cronies, brought a bunch of now-convicted scoundrels to Washington and refused to release his taxes. After criticizing Obama’s golf habits, Trump has far exceeded all of Obama’s golf outings and dragged his whole entourage to his own resorts, from which he has profited handsomely. And Trump’s deficit is approaching $1 trillion.

How anyone can say Obama’s presidency was a nightmare is beyond reason (“National nightmares,” Letters, Monday). This elegant man was and is profoundly heads and shoulders above the deceitful, lying, conniving current president.

JOHN BURGER

Cazadero

Outstanding coverage

EDITOR: As we cope, yet again, with frightening wildfires in our region, I am reminded how grateful I am for our excellent news coverage in The Press Democrat. Your reporters, editors, photographers and even your delivery personnel have been outstanding. It is clear why The Press Democrat earned that Pulitzer Prize last year.

I was excited to see the paper featured on NBC Nightly News on Tuesday, showcasing our irreplaceable source for news and information.

Thank you for your good work.

LAURIE TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

