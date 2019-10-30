PD Editorial: Give credit where due in the death of ISIS leader

While fires and blackouts are foremost on Californians’ minds, we would be remiss if we did not note the weekend’s big national security news. Islamic State terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, and the world is safer as a result.

Americans should give credit and thanks where they are due. The nation’s intelligence agencies and military pulled off the successful raid on Sunday in northwest Syria.

Gratitude must especially go to the troops who risked their lives in hostile territory. Baghdadi reportedly died by his own hand when American troops cornered him. American forces captured IS personnel and documents detailing the inner workings of the terrorist organization.

And as hard as it might be for some to say anything nice about President Donald Trump, he, too, deserves credit. He authorized the raid. Had it gone badly and had American troops died, his critics would have showered blame upon him. It was a success, and he deserves recognition for that.

Baghdadi was the highest- ranking terrorist leader killed or captured since Osama bin Laden eight years ago. He might not have orchestrated anything on par with the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, but Baghdadi was responsible for supporting attacks against American troops in the Middle East and the brutal murders of American citizens.

The threat of terrorism is not gone, of course. New leaders will emerge as long as there are zealots committed to terrible ideals. IS or some successor organization will seek to harm America and its allies. Thanks to brave soldiers and bold action by the administration, they are diminished, at least for a time.

Yet just as we would have been remiss not acknowledging a win for the administration and the free world, so too America and the world must note how quickly the president was able to squander any good will he might have won.

Trump announced Baghdadi’s death with such boorishness as to embarrass the nation and poke America’s enemies into rage. He celebrated the death of a human being — an evil one, but a human being nonetheless — recounting the end with glee.

Baghdadi “spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread,” Trump crowed. Baghdadi and his allies were “losers” and “frightened puppies.”

It is impossible not to compare this to the much more somber and dignified announcements by President Barack Obama upon the death of bin Laden in 2011. America must be better than gross displays of bloody revelry. Killing must always be a grim task and last resort.

Already some elements of the raid that the president described in gory detail are proving less than accurate while others probably should not have been made public. He apparently could not help but embellish what happened even at a moment when the simple truth would have been enough.

Trump also managed to make an American achievement partisan by failing to notify Democratic congressional leaders before the strike, as has been customary in the past. He did, however, have time to call Russia.

What could have been a defining, triumphant moment for Trump’s presidency became one more attempt at personal aggrandizement that fell flat.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.