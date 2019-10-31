McManus: Disciplined, implacable Pelosi is the anti-Trump

For months, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kept a wary distance from fellow Democrats clamoring to impeach President Donald Trump. She wanted her tenure defined by legislation, not litigation.

But once Pelosi agreed to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry, she leaned in — and made herself manager, chief strategist and public cheerleader for the Democrats’ drive to remove the president from office.

The leader second in line to the presidency invited me and several other columnists to her office in the Capitol this week to explain her thinking. We sat at a polished conference table, under a portrait of a young Abraham Lincoln, by windows overlooking the National Mall.

She began by warning, as a ritual disclaimer, that the House has not decided whether Trump’s conduct merits impeachment. But America’s most powerful woman left little doubt where her heart lies.

“When we have what we need, we will be ready … and we will be ironclad,” she said.

She has also escalated her indictment of Trump, whom she has described as both a danger to the republic and a “grotesque personality.”

For Pelosi, this isn’t only a struggle over the constitutional powers of the presidency and Congress. It’s personal too.

“There is something wrong” with Trump, she said. “He doesn’t know right from wrong — or doesn’t really care.”

“He’s always projecting,” she said. “If he says this about Adam Schiff, he means it about himself. He says that about me, he means it about himself. … He says, ‘She’s in meltdown,’ means he’s in meltdown.”

Trump accused Pelosi of a “meltdown” after their latest tense face-off in the White House, on Oct. 16, when she accused him of being in thrall to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. A photo showed her standing and pointing at the president, an image that became a kind of political Rorschach test.

Pelosi recounted the story without being asked.

“He wasn’t going to send the military assistance to Ukraine. Who benefits from that? The Russians,” she said. “He did what he did in Syria, who benefits from that? Putin.”

“That’s what I was saying to him the other day, ‘All roads lead to Putin,’ ” she said. “I thought I was only stating a fact.”

And how did Trump react?

“He was furious!” she said with a smile of unmistakable satisfaction.

Wait, one of the columnists asked: Are you accusing the president of treason?

“I don’t know if he’s guilty of treason,” she said. “I’m not going to that place.”

“All I know (is that) he is absolving Putin of any responsibility” for interfering in the 2016 presidential election. “It’s curious, it’s just curious. … What is it the Russians have on the president politically, personally or financially?”

What Pelosi does know, she said, is that Trump has violated his oath of office and needs to be removed from the White House, whether through impeachment or defeat in the 2020 election.

For either strategy to work, she needs to swing public sentiment more strongly against the president. Pelosi noted that polls already have shown a shift in opinion since she announced the impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24. Recent surveys show that about 48% of voters favor Trump’s removal from office, with about 44% opposed.