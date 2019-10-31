Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Pounding the table

EDITOR: The Republicans’ defense of Donald Trump is so fatally flawed that it’s laughable. Their seminal argument is that all the evidence submitted to the House is merely hearsay. Republicans disingenuously attempt to misapply the federal rules of evidence reserved for trials to an impeachment proceeding that is essentially a fact-finding investigation. Their argument folds up like a cheap suit.

Assuming arguendo that the federal rules of evidence regarding hearsay would apply to these proceedings, there are 23 exceptions and one residual exception that states, paraphrasing in relevant parts, if none of the prior exceptions are applicable, hearsay evidence is admissible where the statement is trustworthy of a material fact, more probative than prejudicial and serves justice. Some legal scholars contend that the exceptions swallow the hearsay rule.

There is a saying that if you have the facts, argue the facts. If you have the law, argue the law. If you have neither, pound the table. The Republican argument is analogous to King Kong pounding his chest against an invading squadron of F-15 fighter jets. It’s all smoke and mirrors, table-pounding humbug, a trick to discredit the process as a distraction from Trump’s alleged high crimes and misdemeanors.

GENE M. COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

Ignoring climate threat

EDITOR: The Sonoma County airport plans to add 16 more commercial flights. Meanwhile solar is being installed at the airport. What hypocrites. Is minding its carbon footprint even on the county’s radar? I doubt the solar production can compensate for the new flights.

Greta Thunberg is right: Few take global warming seriously.

Sonoma County’s general plan objectives include “protect(ing) the present noise environment and prevent(ing) intrusion of new noise sources.” How does adding 16 commercial flights accomplish those goals?

Unknowingly, we built our house in the flight path 39 years ago. My children were small and enjoyed identifying the planes flying over. Back then, planes were small and quiet.

The runways were elongated by federal mandate in 2015. So what does the county do? Bring in commercial jets. Many like the convenience, but it seems people don’t care about their carbon footprint and take no responsibility for what they are adding to the carbon dioxide content of our planet. Lemmings to the sea.

My kids are grown and I am a grandmother of three. I want to see them grow up, so things have got to change. It’s a new day, and the challenges are great. Please remember this as you fly over my house and know you also have a stake in our survival.

LESLIE MIKULICH

Santa Rosa

Staying informed

EDITOR: The Press Democrat’s coverage of the Kincade fire has been excellent. The running updates have been especially helpful. The article on the local firefighters was very powerful (“All local crew’s personal mission,” Wednesday). Thank you for all of the reporting, links, etc.

NANCY CASE SHAFFER

Glen Ellen

Population and climate

EDITOR: Climate change? Global warming? Really? It’s reported there were accurate scientific projections in the mid-1980s of the effects of climate change we seem to be experiencing.

The most disturbing part is that 50 years ago it was predicted that unchecked world population would result in adverse changes in global weather patterns. Guess that term was too long to be politically correct. That’s when the world’s population was half of what it is today.