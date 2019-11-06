Subscribe

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

November 6, 2019, 12:07AM

Not a dangerous school

EDITOR: The recent shooting near Ridgway High involving two students was intensely disturbing (“Student arrested after classmate shot,” Oct. 23). Fortunately, the rapid response from our principal and the Santa Rosa police ensured the safety of our students and staff. I am grateful for their expertise in these matters and to our lockdown training.

The fact that gun violence is a cultural reality is disheartening. My immediate concern is that there may be parents or others who feel that their children aren’t safe at Ridgway and that Ridgway is a bad school with bad kids.

Our student body is comprised of students from all of the comprehensive high schools in the Santa Rosa school district. Their students are our students. Ridgway students share one common element: the need to make up high school credits. Reasons for credit deficiency makes a formidable list, and the reasons are individual. Bad behavior is not the norm and isn’t tolerated.

The truth is that Ridgway has been safely serving students for 50 years. There is nothing more inherently dangerous about Ridgway than any other school. The narrative that needs to remain open is what to do with escalating gun violence within our culture. In the meantime, Ridgway will continue to help the students of Santa Rosa in every way possible.

JULIA MULLINS

Teacher, Ridgway High School

Irrational evacuation

EDITOR: I live near the city of Santa Rosa’s western limit. My neighbors are upper middle class and far from a rowdy, lawless crowd. Nevertheless, fully one third of the neighbors on my street “populated” our homes in spite of the evacuation order.

The reason for this is quite simple. The order was irrational. Anyone with a whit of sense could see that any fire a la Tubbs would have to burn through the entire city to get to us. There were already several thousand folks battling the Kincade fire when the order was issued.

There was some concern that the fire might jump Highway 101 in Windsor and make a run down from the west. This is grassland in our case, and with a 100-foot margin of lawn I was fully prepared to defend against any grass fire with a pump from my lake and a fire hose. This same defense was adequate to deal with any flying embers.

Rather than being a “selfish act” (“Fire threat forces historic exodus,” Oct. 27), I feel that remaining home was an asset rather than a liability to the fire effort.

GORDON LEHMAN

Santa Rosa

Difficult, costly choices

EDITOR: Those criticizing businesses for remaining open during the fire evacuation have spoken too soon (“Concerns raised over shops defying orders,” Thursday). Understanding and nuance are necessary to address the issues businesses face in the new normal of October disasters.

As a business owner in the evacuation zone, I’ve faced several hurdles from the ongoing crises created by PG&E’s power outages and the Kincade fire. In October, there were 15 working days where we were closed because of a power outage, under mandatory fire evacuation or under a warning that one of these may occur.

While I did close for the fire evacuation, my insurance company won’t cover the costs because we’re more than one mile from the fire. Apparently, a mandatory evacuation isn’t a “business interruption.” This puts the livelihood of our company, employees and customers at the whim of PG&E bureaucrats and government officials.

I support the caution Sheriff Mark Essick and Santa Rosa police Chief Ray Navarro used during this emergency. I also understand the business owners’ dilemma. Without certainty, predictability and logic from government, insurance and PG&E leaders, no one should criticize businesses, residents or law enforcement for doing their best during a complex situation.

NICK CASTON

President, Golden State Government Relations Santa Rosa

A firewall

EDITOR: These fires in Sonoma County all seem to start in the east, and the amplifying winds also come from the east. To stop those fires invading, it’s time to build a big, beautiful and sharp wall between Sonoma and Napa counties. (The biggest and greatest and sharpest wall the world has ever seen.) And the east will pay for it. Genius.

TOM JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Insurance canceled

EDITOR: The house we live in has been insured with AAA homeowners insurance for the past 40 years. We just got a letter stating AAA will no longer renew our policy because we live in a high fire risk area. How has that changed (“Insurers pull back from fire risk,” Aug. 21)?

Did AAA suddenly realize where we live, where the house has been for the past 40 years while it was insured? I am astounded that it can just decide not to renew our policy after insuring it for the past 40 years. This seems like it can’t possibly be legal. Is AAA going to stop insuring all homes in Sonoma County because of fire risk? I simply can’t wrap my head around this as it seems so wrong.

ROBERT and CHRISTINE AULT

Santa Rosa

