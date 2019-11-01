Subscribe

Friday's Letters to the Editor

November 1, 2019, 12:07AM

Centennial of suffrage

EDITOR: On Nov. 1, 1919, California became the 18th state to ratify the 19th Amendment on its way to being ratified by the required 36 states.

On Oct. 10, 1911, California Proposition 4 passed, allowing women the right to vote in local and state elections. However, this didn’t change discriminatory practices against women of color, indigenous women and others.

On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified. The centennial of the 19th Amendment and the right of women to vote will be celebrated throughout 2020 by many local organizations. Museums will show exhibits to honor women’s history and this important milestone.

The Sonoma County 2020 Women’s Suffrage Project is dedicated to increasing awareness by marching in parades, collaborating with organizations and museums and creating programs to explore the complex long history of inclusion of all people in the right to vote.

Visit socowomen2020.org to learn more about the celebrations. Our kick-off is Dec. 8. And on Friday stop by the state building at 50 D St. in Santa Rosa at noon when 100 yellow roses will be passed out for free to commemorate California’s ratification of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago.

LESLIE GRAVES

Sonoma County 2020 Women’s Suffrage Project

Keep streets safe

EDITOR: As a former first responder, I would like to comment on the work of a group of people who go largely unnoticed. When we have a power outage or fires cause a power shutdown, all the traffic lights go out or, if they have auxiliary power, go on flash. Then, somehow, at these intersections, A-frame barricades with stop signs appear. These signs actually do more to slow people down than even the flashing lights.

Usually, these signs appear in the middle of the night and frequently on weekends. Additionally, in wind events these signs are accompanied by sandbags to hold them in place.

The people who accomplish this task are the public works employees of the county and the cities involved as well as Caltrans workers. They too get up in the middle of the night, leave their families and go about doing their job without much fanfare.

While I appreciate the amazing work done by the police and firefighters, I think a shout-out to those dedicated public works and Caltrans workers is definitely in order.

BRIAN BRADY

Penngrove

Barr’s investigation

EDITOR: Attorney General William Barr’s decision to open investigations into law enforcement in service of his boss, Donald Trump, is like Al Capone calling up the Department of Justice and getting it to go after Elliot Ness (“Investigators getting investigated,” Oct. 25). It feels like we’re living in the Twilight Zone, where the Sopranos meet the Three Stooges.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Adequate and safe

EDITOR: First, let’s look at the homeless population and what we know. Some have no income. Some have income, with SSI benefits of $1,018 a month or veterans’ pensions of $1,154, for example. There are those who reside in vehicles meant for sleeping and storage — trailers, camper, etc. Some are employed and/or seeking employment. Some are respectful of others, some are only concerned with themselves.

We make plans for new little houses that far exceeds what many working college graduates and folks working two jobs can afford. We need campsites, parking for vehicular dwellings, barracks and motel-type edifices with fees based on income and standards of behavior apparently not enforceable on the Joe Rodota Trail.

Building homes on the trail? Where are the building permits the rest of us need? Let’s help with adequate and safe, then when the dust clears, move up from there. And we need to help the working folks at the same time, before there are more failed businesses and a lack of services due to no affordable housing and they leave.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

A primitive power system

EDITOR: How can the fifth-largest world economy have a Third World hamster- in-the-wheel power system? It is not acceptable, and we cannot allow this to become “the new normal.”

R.J. COLE

Santa Rosa

Evacuation gridlock

EDITOR: We live in Zone 10. We, like everyone else, got the mandatory notice Sunday morning to evacuate. And while I support the idea of evacuation, it was poorly implemented.

I know that after having gone through 2017 the powers that be wanted to get ahead of this. However, Zone 10 wasn’t in imminent danger at 4 a.m. Sunday. Nor was Zone 8 or Zone 9.

By casting this wide net, authorities ended up with one of the largest parking facilities in Sonoma County. To wit, it took three hours to get to Highway 101. Had there been a catastrophe, there would have been many burned out cars with victims because of nowhere to go.

As much as I sincerely hope that we never have another conflagration in Sonoma County, it seems inevitable. Perhaps staging the evacuations should be on the minds of everyone in charge.

ROBERT CHOWN

Santa Rosa

