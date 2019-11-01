Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Centennial of suffrage

EDITOR: On Nov. 1, 1919, California became the 18th state to ratify the 19th Amendment on its way to being ratified by the required 36 states.

On Oct. 10, 1911, California Proposition 4 passed, allowing women the right to vote in local and state elections. However, this didn’t change discriminatory practices against women of color, indigenous women and others.

On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified. The centennial of the 19th Amendment and the right of women to vote will be celebrated throughout 2020 by many local organizations. Museums will show exhibits to honor women’s history and this important milestone.

The Sonoma County 2020 Women’s Suffrage Project is dedicated to increasing awareness by marching in parades, collaborating with organizations and museums and creating programs to explore the complex long history of inclusion of all people in the right to vote.

Visit socowomen2020.org to learn more about the celebrations. Our kick-off is Dec. 8. And on Friday stop by the state building at 50 D St. in Santa Rosa at noon when 100 yellow roses will be passed out for free to commemorate California’s ratification of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago.

LESLIE GRAVES

Sonoma County 2020 Women’s Suffrage Project

Keep streets safe

EDITOR: As a former first responder, I would like to comment on the work of a group of people who go largely unnoticed. When we have a power outage or fires cause a power shutdown, all the traffic lights go out or, if they have auxiliary power, go on flash. Then, somehow, at these intersections, A-frame barricades with stop signs appear. These signs actually do more to slow people down than even the flashing lights.

Usually, these signs appear in the middle of the night and frequently on weekends. Additionally, in wind events these signs are accompanied by sandbags to hold them in place.

The people who accomplish this task are the public works employees of the county and the cities involved as well as Caltrans workers. They too get up in the middle of the night, leave their families and go about doing their job without much fanfare.

While I appreciate the amazing work done by the police and firefighters, I think a shout-out to those dedicated public works and Caltrans workers is definitely in order.

BRIAN BRADY

Penngrove

Barr’s investigation

EDITOR: Attorney General William Barr’s decision to open investigations into law enforcement in service of his boss, Donald Trump, is like Al Capone calling up the Department of Justice and getting it to go after Elliot Ness (“Investigators getting investigated,” Oct. 25). It feels like we’re living in the Twilight Zone, where the Sopranos meet the Three Stooges.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Adequate and safe

EDITOR: First, let’s look at the homeless population and what we know. Some have no income. Some have income, with SSI benefits of $1,018 a month or veterans’ pensions of $1,154, for example. There are those who reside in vehicles meant for sleeping and storage — trailers, camper, etc. Some are employed and/or seeking employment. Some are respectful of others, some are only concerned with themselves.