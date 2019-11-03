Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
November 3, 2019, 12:15AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Evacuation orders

EDITOR: When I visit my doctor, it’s nice to know he bases treatments in medical science. When I visit my car mechanic, it’s nice to know he isn’t just making up stuff as he goes along. Likewise, when I have to evacuate my home, it would be nice to know the people in charge are making decisions based on rigorous risk-assessment procedures. I don’t usually wonder about my doctor or mechanic, but I’m having serious doubts about the Sonoma County sheriff and Cal Fire.

What hard data led them to impose a drastic, mandatory evacuation on roughly 250 square miles of heavily populated area around Santa Rosa? How did they calculate probabilities of secondary fire outbreaks? What part did primary fire size, wind velocity and duration and distance to major types of at risk-areas (urban vs. rural) play in their calculations? While I wouldn’t expect to see detailed analyses reported in a newspaper, I would hope to see assurances that such analyses were conducted.

If secondary outbreaks have in fact occurred at significant distances from primary fires, have I simply missed the reporting? An absence of such outbreaks would strongly imply faulty risk-assessment procedures or faulty decisions. I would like The Press Democrat to look into these questions.

RON HENNESSEY

Santa Rosa

Look at officeholders

EDITOR: While everyone is rightly blaming PG&E for most of the problems we are having now, we should also look at what our government has been doing, or rather not doing, for the past few decades. Just look at the time Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris have been in power and done nothing about this. What have our local representatives, from Mike Thompson to the Board of Supervisors, been doing? Remember, it’s the politicians who have control over the Public Utilities Commission, which in turn seems to have submitted to PG&E.

Maybe this is what we get with a one-party government, firmly ensconced and self- serving, that can spend most of its time (and our money) on pet projects that will get officeholders reelected.

DEE HENDERSON

Cotati

Protect public spaces

EDITOR: We need a countywide policy to preserve our public spaces.

As a citizen, I never voted to have our public spaces — our sidewalks, our roads, our public transportation, our libraries, our parks, our restrooms — become housing. No one asked me or my neighbors if we wanted to turn our community resources into housing. Yet many of our public spaces have become housing for individuals. This is a radical failure of government.

Our public spaces are shining lights in our democracy. Public space is a beautiful social contract, proving the power of our collective vision and civic possibility. Public spaces are testimony to our collective potential to appreciate nature, read books, ride bikes. The sole restriction on public space is that it is utilized in its intended purpose — a neighborhood park isn’t an RV site, a trail isn’t a campsite, a sidewalk isn’t a condominium.

Our representatives need to create clear policy on private housing in public space. We should utilize county land to create temporary campsites for those who need it. In this way, services are centralized, homeless people have housing stability and a mailing address, and public space is preserved.

KATE HAUG

Sebastopol

No more normal

EDITOR: The desire to return to the comfortable niche that we call normal is a basic human response to trauma. This time “getting back” isn’t going to get the job done. Our refusal to adequately fund maintenance on our infrastructure for as long as I can remember (I’m 72 now), coupled with our denial that we need radical changes in that infrastructure to prevent far more serious threats to our very existence, should motivate us to rethink and retool.

There is no silver bullet, but there is silver buckshot. That’s a topic that’s too diverse for a letter to the editor. The things that will be certain to doom us to extinction are continuing to huddle in an increasingly uncomfortable status quo, or to wait for the silver bullet to solve our problems without us having to do any of the heavy lifting.

Since I’ve apparently slipped into the silver theme here, let’s find the silver lining in this “major regional inconvenience” by coming up with some real solutions that make our lives better through adaptation instead of trying to go back.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Local power sources

EDITOR: To use the title of a new film out about the battle between low-voltage Thomas Edison and high-voltage Westinghouse and Tesla, “The Current War,” is very elucidating for what has just happened with our power infrastructure in the fires and what still can be done to make our power systems more resilient and nondependent on faraway utilities and power sources in the future.

Sadly, in that 19th century battle, Edison lost, and instead of his local power sources, we have developed a dispersed intranational high-voltage electrical grid that can completely fail all of us at any moment from a squirrel in a transformer to a branch on a wire.

Without a sea change into locally supplied power and away from that treacherous, aging non-smart infrastructure, we will continue to be endangered and lose a chance at true power sustainability.

ARNOLD LEVINE

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine