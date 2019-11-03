Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Evacuation orders

EDITOR: When I visit my doctor, it’s nice to know he bases treatments in medical science. When I visit my car mechanic, it’s nice to know he isn’t just making up stuff as he goes along. Likewise, when I have to evacuate my home, it would be nice to know the people in charge are making decisions based on rigorous risk-assessment procedures. I don’t usually wonder about my doctor or mechanic, but I’m having serious doubts about the Sonoma County sheriff and Cal Fire.

What hard data led them to impose a drastic, mandatory evacuation on roughly 250 square miles of heavily populated area around Santa Rosa? How did they calculate probabilities of secondary fire outbreaks? What part did primary fire size, wind velocity and duration and distance to major types of at risk-areas (urban vs. rural) play in their calculations? While I wouldn’t expect to see detailed analyses reported in a newspaper, I would hope to see assurances that such analyses were conducted.

If secondary outbreaks have in fact occurred at significant distances from primary fires, have I simply missed the reporting? An absence of such outbreaks would strongly imply faulty risk-assessment procedures or faulty decisions. I would like The Press Democrat to look into these questions.

RON HENNESSEY

Santa Rosa

Look at officeholders

EDITOR: While everyone is rightly blaming PG&E for most of the problems we are having now, we should also look at what our government has been doing, or rather not doing, for the past few decades. Just look at the time Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris have been in power and done nothing about this. What have our local representatives, from Mike Thompson to the Board of Supervisors, been doing? Remember, it’s the politicians who have control over the Public Utilities Commission, which in turn seems to have submitted to PG&E.

Maybe this is what we get with a one-party government, firmly ensconced and self- serving, that can spend most of its time (and our money) on pet projects that will get officeholders reelected.

DEE HENDERSON

Cotati

Protect public spaces

EDITOR: We need a countywide policy to preserve our public spaces.

As a citizen, I never voted to have our public spaces — our sidewalks, our roads, our public transportation, our libraries, our parks, our restrooms — become housing. No one asked me or my neighbors if we wanted to turn our community resources into housing. Yet many of our public spaces have become housing for individuals. This is a radical failure of government.

Our public spaces are shining lights in our democracy. Public space is a beautiful social contract, proving the power of our collective vision and civic possibility. Public spaces are testimony to our collective potential to appreciate nature, read books, ride bikes. The sole restriction on public space is that it is utilized in its intended purpose — a neighborhood park isn’t an RV site, a trail isn’t a campsite, a sidewalk isn’t a condominium.

Our representatives need to create clear policy on private housing in public space. We should utilize county land to create temporary campsites for those who need it. In this way, services are centralized, homeless people have housing stability and a mailing address, and public space is preserved.