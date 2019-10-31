PD Editorial: This time, Sonoma County got the word out

With conditions improving and firefighters gaining on the Kincade fire, Sonoma County’s mass evacuation is winding down. The debate about its scale probably is just getting started.

But after the disastrous fires two years ago, this seems clear: Doing too much — if that’s what happened — is better than not doing enough.

Warnings were sparse on the first night of the 2017 firestorm, when most of the 24 deaths occurred. This time, with 80 mph wind gusts in the weekend forecast, evacuation orders started early Saturday, while the Kincaid fire was still burning in lightly populated areas.

In less than 20 hours, the evacuation zones spread west to the ocean and as far south as Roseland. More than 190,000 people were told to leave their homes — an exodus comparable in size to the emergency evacuation in the Feather River basin in 2017 when a spillway failed at the Oroville Dam, triggering fears of a catastrophic collapse.

Firefighters say clearing all of Windsor on Saturday freed them to focus on saving houses when flames approached a neighborhood on the edge of Foothill Regional Park a day later.

People in a few areas were allowed to return home before the wind kicked up again Tuesday night, and authorities feared the fire would make another run. But the lines held, and on Wednesday, most of the remaining evacuation orders were lifted.

We’re beginning to hear from people who believe Sunday’s predawn orders came too soon and without enough time between adjacent evacuation zones, resulting in unnecessary traffic jams and added stress for residents. Others question whether the orders were driven by fear, rather than objective assessments of the danger posed by the fire.

Essick forthrightly acknowledges that the lives lost in 2017 were on his mind, but said he relied heavily on experts at Cal Fire to predict the possible spread of the fire. Their computer models warned that that the fire could jump Highway 101, as the Tubbs fire had done two years ago. From there, it could follow the Russian River, an area that hasn’t burned in decades, or turn south into Santa Rosa.

“They run it through the model, and it spits out three different scenarios,” Essick told Staff Writer Bill Swindell. “It assigns a value to each scenario, and the scenarios they are running are consistently saying that based on the topography, based on the wind, the fire is going to go this way.”

Telling people to get out of the path was the cautious choice, and the results speak for themselves. But disagreements aren’t unusual. When Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, the governor of Texas and the mayor of Houston squabbled publicly about the wisdom of mass evacuations.

After the North Bay fires, authorities revisited and revised policies for early warnings. When the danger from the Kincade fire passes, Sheriff Mark Essick, who issued most of the evacuation orders, and emergency planning officials need to review their decisions, including whether Sunday’s evacuations could have been spread out to ease the gridlock in Santa Rosa and the west county. The lessons can inform the next emergency, whatever it is and when — not if — it occurs.

