Monday’s Letters to the Editor

No time to ban gas

EDITOR: After this prolonged public safety power outage, how can anyone consider banning natural gas in new homes? Without natural gas we wouldn’t have any heat or hot water. For those who lost power and weren’t evacuated, if they had natural gas they could still cook and have a hot shower. I think new homes should be required to have a gas-fired fireplace insert for emergency heat and gas ranges to be able to cook just for this possible 10-year occurrence every October.

DON CANARDO

Sebastopol

Bury power lines

EDITOR: PG&E is a failure, now potentially on the hook for the Kincade fire as well as historically disastrous fires in 2017 and 2018. The company is morally and ethically bankrupt and should be financially defunct. No more bailouts.

PG&E has been tragically irresponsible in the execution of its mandate to provide safe reliable electricity to its customers. The power shutoffs are a direct result of a decades-long postponement of the inevitable decision to move the power transmission system in fire-vulnerable areas to an underground grid.

Since it isn’t feasible to clear-cut all trees and sterilize the ground within 300 feet of overhead lines, it is the only solution. The lawyers lining up to sue PG&E for negligence would be suing to stop the safe clear-cutting.

Of course a clear-cut path isn’t feasible or acceptable. As it is, the line crews and tree companies have an impossible job. By October, California is tinder dry and primed to burn. The actual line crews all deserve medals. The upper-level management should be rotting in powerless prisons built just for them, with fans blowing wood fire smoke into their cells.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

A power outage tip

EDITOR: The power was off how long? My freezer was full of food. Did it thaw? All the way? Part way? Or not at all? And now the power is back on, and it is all frozen again. How can I tell?

Here is a good trick. Take a small jar and fill it part way with water. Put it into the freezer and freeze it solid. Then put a penny on top of the ice, put a lid on the jar and put it back into the freezer.

After the next outage, if the penny is still on top of the ice, there was no thaw. If it is sitting at an angle, there was a partial thaw. If the penny is at the bottom of the ice, it thawed and refroze.

Reliable information, low-tech and basically free.

MARIAN McDONALD

Sebastopol

Trump’s vindication

EDITOR: For three years, President Donald Trump has been dealing with misrepresentation and character assassination by the media, the deep state and the radical progressive component of the Democrat Party.

Democrats such as Al Green, Maxine Waters, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler have led the movement to impeach our president in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

This anti-America movement has been complicated by two developments:

The investigation of Federal Intelligence and Surveillance Act court actions against the president and his administration soon to be concluded by Inspector General Michael Horowitz.