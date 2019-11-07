Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

November 7, 2019, 12:05AM

Cold house vs. no house

EDITOR: I have a hard time reading of the temporary difficulties of those returning to their homes with no gas or electric service, but I understand the trauma for all. However, most did have a safe, dry abode where they could close the windows, put on a sweater or blankets and have a working toilet within feet and with trash pick-up soon.

Compare this to my shelterless friends who knew they didn’t have a home to hunker down in. There was never to be a nearby clean toilet, no hot water, nor storage of food. Many are on the streets or in a vehicle because they lost their mortgage through medical trauma, lost a job or experienced some other tragedy. What others had suffered for a few days, many are continuing to experience for months or years.

There has to be a better way. People survive and thrive in a community. Provide the land for small developments of tiny homes, tents and RVs or safe parking spaces.

One person was quoted in the paper referring to PG&E’s attitude — “Let ’em freeze in the dark” (“Many still without PG&E gas,” Friday). I refer that comment to the attitude of the cites and Sonoma County about those without permanent shelter, Let ’em freeze in the street.

EILEEN BILL

Santa Rosa

Cheatham’s contributions

EDITOR: Thank you for covering Evelyn Cheatham’s life, a life dedicated to helping at-risk youth (“Chef, champion to at-risk youth dies,” Saturday). But the work to which she had devoted much of the past five years was missing; work directly related to her previous efforts.

Cheatham served on the supervisors’ Community and Local Law Enforcement Task Force after a deputy killed 13-year-old Andy Lopez. The task force recommended the creation of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Oversight and the Community Advisory Council. Cheatham served on the council and was its chair for several years.

Cheatham was a signatory to an initiative to strengthen the office and the council, which is headed to the November 2020 ballot. She was acutely aware that they could never meet their goals — greater safety for both the community and deputies — unless adequately funded and supported.

Through her work with youth and personal experience as a black woman, Cheatham understood the fraught nature of interactions between law enforcement, youth, people of color and other at-risk communities. She knew that ways exist to improve such interactions — improved policies and changes in law enforcement culture that can lead the way.

To honor Evelyn Cheatham, we must honor this work and continue it.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

A note of gratitude

EDITOR: To all those men and women who put their comfort, their health, their bodies, their very lives on the line so that I could come back to my home: How much we take for granted until the moment comes when it all could be swept away in an instant. With my most profound thankfulness and blessings to everyone who kept us informed, who kept us up to date and, especially, those who kept us from disaster.

BARBARA MEDAILLE

Healdsburg

Shift CPUC focus

EDITOR: One of the criticisms on PG&E’s issues stems from its long, cozy relationship with the California Public Utilities Commission, which is located in San Francisco, where PG&E has its headquarters. It didn’t matter whether Democrats or Republicans were in control of California, PG&E seemed to gets its way. The CPUC’s focus is energy, communications, water and transportation. Yet it seems to lack resources and bandwidth to be effective in all areas.

Let another California agency handle passenger carriers like limos and shuttles. And relieve the many rail agencies like SMART and BART from reporting to the CPUC, which only causes delays and costs money. There is enough oversight to make sure these agencies will make the right decisions with an effective board of directors.

Finally, move the CPUC out of San Francisco and to Sacramento to give better oversight by the state Legislature and governor. Too often California governments are like dinosaurs and refuse to change with the times. Use the PG&E bankruptcy as a way to strengthen oversight and make sure utility- related fires and blackouts become a distant memory.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

A question for Boeing

EDITOR: Why would Boeing or any airplane manufacturer design an autopilot software system that the pilots couldn’t automatically override once they take over the plane’s controls? I have heard or maybe read about only one person asking this question in all the media coverage of the investigations into the Boeing 737 Max crashes.

STEVE GRAY

Mendocino

Lawless president

EDITOR: Donald Trump acts as if he is above the law. He and his cronies refuse to comply with subpoenas for documents, they refuse to comply with subpoenas to appear before congressional committees. Trump is obstructing justice. Our whole country is witness to his illegal behavior.

Republicans should ask themselves if they want a president who is lawless and answerable to no one. Of course not. We all need an honorable, honest, law-abiding president. We need to prove to ourselves and to the world that the U.S. is a lawful country, and we are all equal under the law, without exception. Impeach Trump.

THERESA ROACH MELIA

Graton

