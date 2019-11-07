Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Cold house vs. no house

EDITOR: I have a hard time reading of the temporary difficulties of those returning to their homes with no gas or electric service, but I understand the trauma for all. However, most did have a safe, dry abode where they could close the windows, put on a sweater or blankets and have a working toilet within feet and with trash pick-up soon.

Compare this to my shelterless friends who knew they didn’t have a home to hunker down in. There was never to be a nearby clean toilet, no hot water, nor storage of food. Many are on the streets or in a vehicle because they lost their mortgage through medical trauma, lost a job or experienced some other tragedy. What others had suffered for a few days, many are continuing to experience for months or years.

There has to be a better way. People survive and thrive in a community. Provide the land for small developments of tiny homes, tents and RVs or safe parking spaces.

One person was quoted in the paper referring to PG&E’s attitude — “Let ’em freeze in the dark” (“Many still without PG&E gas,” Friday). I refer that comment to the attitude of the cites and Sonoma County about those without permanent shelter, Let ’em freeze in the street.

EILEEN BILL

Santa Rosa

Cheatham’s contributions

EDITOR: Thank you for covering Evelyn Cheatham’s life, a life dedicated to helping at-risk youth (“Chef, champion to at-risk youth dies,” Saturday). But the work to which she had devoted much of the past five years was missing; work directly related to her previous efforts.

Cheatham served on the supervisors’ Community and Local Law Enforcement Task Force after a deputy killed 13-year-old Andy Lopez. The task force recommended the creation of the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Oversight and the Community Advisory Council. Cheatham served on the council and was its chair for several years.

Cheatham was a signatory to an initiative to strengthen the office and the council, which is headed to the November 2020 ballot. She was acutely aware that they could never meet their goals — greater safety for both the community and deputies — unless adequately funded and supported.

Through her work with youth and personal experience as a black woman, Cheatham understood the fraught nature of interactions between law enforcement, youth, people of color and other at-risk communities. She knew that ways exist to improve such interactions — improved policies and changes in law enforcement culture that can lead the way.

To honor Evelyn Cheatham, we must honor this work and continue it.

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

A note of gratitude

EDITOR: To all those men and women who put their comfort, their health, their bodies, their very lives on the line so that I could come back to my home: How much we take for granted until the moment comes when it all could be swept away in an instant. With my most profound thankfulness and blessings to everyone who kept us informed, who kept us up to date and, especially, those who kept us from disaster.

BARBARA MEDAILLE