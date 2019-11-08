Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Fire, power and phones

EDITOR: Our family lives in Cloverdale after losing our home in Santa Rosa during the 2017 Tubbs fire. We’re concerned over the lack of phone and internet service (or the significant potential for losing it) during PG&E’s public safety power outages and wildfires.

In Fountaingrove, where we lived for 17 years, we enjoyed an old-school, copper-wired phone that worked during power outages. The copper wires were able to power our phone from AT&T’s central office. When we resettled in Cloverdale, we learned that copper-based landlines are no longer provided for new residences. As we’ve since discovered, voice-over-internet phones and most cellphones don’t work during a power outage, especially when there is no back-up battery power nor a diesel generator installed at either cell towers or service provider locations.

I’ve asked our state representative and county supervisor to ensure all telecom service providers return to Federal Communication Commission- mandated landline levels of reliability of greater than 99.999%. There is no reason why cellphone and internet services, regardless of how they are provided, should fall below the so-called “five 9s” level of uptime. Residents of Sonoma County should expect no less from our service providers.

ROBERT KOSLOWSKY

Cloverdale

Trump’s sentence

EDITOR: If President Donald Trump is convicted of a crime, I would suggest that an appropriate punishment might be 40 hours per week of community service raking the floors of California’s forests until they are clean.

KATHERINE CLARK

El Verano

Safely evacuating

EDITOR: Contrary to Ron Hennessey’s letter in Sunday’s paper (“Evacuation orders”), I have seen articles about how the range of evacuations was determined. Information about the fire, wind direction, location, etc. was put into some kind of computer model that gave three scenarios about when and where and how quickly the fire spread (“Sheriff defends massive evacuation,” Oct. 28). Based on those scenarios, the sheriff and Cal Fire determined where the evacuations should take place.

When we were evacuated out of Windsor on the morning of Oct. 26, there was no smoke in the air, no wind and no fire in sight. It made no sense to me, but after the loss of life over the past two years, who am I to argue? As it happened, within a day the fire was two blocks from my neighborhood.

So to the sheriff, Cal Fire and whoever else was responsible for the evacuation decisions, thank you. I would much rather be evacuated early and safely than flee for my life as people have done in the past several years.

The firefighters were able to fight for and save our homes rather than having to evacuate people and lose the homes. As far as I see it, everybody wins.

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Alternative energy

EDITOR: We are accustomed to cheap, nearly continuous electricity in whatever quantity we desire. The Tubbs fire and then the Camp fire changed the definition of cheap with the tragic loss of life and property, and this year the threat from extreme weather knocked out another leg supporting this platform, the “nearly continuous” one.

The “quantity” leg will be severely tested by our need to shift from carbon dioxide- emitting energy to carbon- neutral energy while we continue to add to the demand by the transition of our transportation fleet as it electrifies.