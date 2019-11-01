PD Editorial: California gets a consolation prize

Our Oct. 17 editorial was headlined, “More headaches than excitement with early primary.” Suffice to say, we aren’t fans of moving California’s presidential primary — and the full slate of state and local elections — from June to March in hope of exercising more influence over presidential nominations. But, as former Gov. Jerry Brown, told Politico, when it comes to presidential politics, “The West barely exists.” California voters hoping to see candidates up close may have better luck buying a warm coat and taking a trip to New Hampshire or Iowa, where California Sen. Kamala Harris is moving most of her campaign staff.

However, the Golden State is getting one small piece of the 2020 presidential sweepstakes, with the Democratic National Committee announcing that the sixth primary debate will be held on Dec. 19 at UCLA. That’s about six weeks before vote-by-mail ballots will be distributed for the March 3 primary. A bonus for the candidates: There probably won’t be any snow and ice in Los Angeles, even if the debate falls just six fundraising days before Christmas.

