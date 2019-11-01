Subscribe

PD Editorial: Will anyone vote in Tuesday’s election?

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
November 1, 2019, 12:13AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sticking with the ill-timed election theme, Tuesday is Election Day in Rohnert Park and four west county fire districts, each with a single ballot measure. Measure B in Rohnert Park is a 20-year extension of the city’s urban growth boundary. Measures C, E and F are parcel taxes to pay for fire protection in Occidental, Gold Ridge and Graton respectively. Measure D is a California Catch-22: Bodega Bay voters approved a permanent tax for fire protection and ambulance service in 2003, but a quirk in the state constitution requires the fire district to ask once every four years for permission to spend the money.

As they say on Wall Street, past results don’t guarantee future performance. But there isn’t any great risk in predicting that voter turnout will fall somewhere between awful and abysmal, even though the ballot measures are substantive. More voters would participate if these measures had been added to a statewide primary or general election ballot — and that would have cost taxpayers in each community considerably less than holding a stand-alone election for a single ballot measure. We vote for avoiding unnecessary off-year elections.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine