PD Editorial: Will anyone vote in Tuesday’s election?

Sticking with the ill-timed election theme, Tuesday is Election Day in Rohnert Park and four west county fire districts, each with a single ballot measure. Measure B in Rohnert Park is a 20-year extension of the city’s urban growth boundary. Measures C, E and F are parcel taxes to pay for fire protection in Occidental, Gold Ridge and Graton respectively. Measure D is a California Catch-22: Bodega Bay voters approved a permanent tax for fire protection and ambulance service in 2003, but a quirk in the state constitution requires the fire district to ask once every four years for permission to spend the money.

As they say on Wall Street, past results don’t guarantee future performance. But there isn’t any great risk in predicting that voter turnout will fall somewhere between awful and abysmal, even though the ballot measures are substantive. More voters would participate if these measures had been added to a statewide primary or general election ballot — and that would have cost taxpayers in each community considerably less than holding a stand-alone election for a single ballot measure. We vote for avoiding unnecessary off-year elections.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.