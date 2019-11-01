PD Editorial: Warriors try to walk on a debt

Despite a brand-new, $1.4 billion arena with every imaginable luxury for fans and players alike, the Golden State Warriors got off to a tough start this season. Maybe it’s karma. The Warriors apparently left more than an arena behind when they moved across the bay from Oakland to San Francisco. A San Jose Mercury News editorial called foul on the team for trying to duck a $56 million debt for upgrades at its old home. The money is the unpaid balance on bonds issued by the city of Oakland and Alameda County in 1996 for improvements requested by the team at Oracle Arena. The Warriors say they’re no longer responsible for the bond debt, but they couldn’t persuade an arbitrator or a Superior Court judge. Now, the Mercury News says, the team is appealing to the state Court of Appeal. From here in the cheap seats, this looks even worse than the blowout loss to the Clippers in the first game at the Warriors’ new home.

