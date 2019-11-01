PD Editorial: Student journalists teach a lesson

A tip of the hat to the student journalists at the Harvard Crimson. They’re sticking up for an important journalistic principle, and in the process, we hope they’re teaching a lesson to some of their classmates. After a Sept. 12 campus demonstration calling for abolition of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, the Crimson did what news organizations do: reporters asked ICE to comment. ICE, as public agencies too frequently do, didn’t return the call. Some students were outraged — not by the no comment from ICE, but by the fact that the Crimson gave the immigration agency a chance to say something. An online petition accuses the paper of showing “cultural insensitivity” and even tipping off ICE (though the call was placed after the rally ended). The Crimson’s editors are unmoved. After their demonstration of Journalism 101, they’re offering a graduate seminar in sticking to their principles. We hope their classmates are paying attention.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.