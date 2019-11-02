The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Are you sure this isn’t a forgery?”
SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma
“You have to admit, it sure beats watching the news on television.”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“When I try to decide who to vote for, I draw a blank.”
JOEL CROCKETT, The Sea Ranch
“Try using your imagination.”
WILL TURNER, Forestville
“It sold for basically nothing.”
RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland
“This map shows customers who are OK with PG&E imposing public safety power shut-offs for the next 10 years.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa