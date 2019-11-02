Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

November 2, 2019, 12:09AM

“Are you sure this isn’t a forgery?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“You have to admit, it sure beats watching the news on television.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“When I try to decide who to vote for, I draw a blank.”

JOEL CROCKETT, The Sea Ranch

“Try using your imagination.”

WILL TURNER, Forestville

“It sold for basically nothing.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“This map shows customers who are OK with PG&E imposing public safety power shut-offs for the next 10 years.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

