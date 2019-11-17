Close to Home: Address youth homelessness to stem epidemic

As our community just experienced with the Kincade fire, being in crisis takes a toll on your well-being. It’s hard to make healthy choices or plan for your future. Your brain’s cognitive functioning reaches an all-time low, and it takes everything you have just to make it to the next day. You’re worried about food and shelter right now; the future beyond that is inconceivable. It’s a scary place to be, especially if you’re a young person experiencing homelessness.

That’s where Social Advocates for Youth steps in. Founded in 1971, SAY is the leading service provider for homeless, disconnected and vulnerable youth in Sonoma County. We focus on three core areas of action to help youth succeed in our community: housing, counseling and career services.

According to the 2019 point-in-time homeless census and survey, youth homelessness increased by 29% in Sonoma County last year. This means at least 657 young people under the age of 25 are experiencing homelessness in our community right now. Youth are still the most unsheltered homeless population in Sonoma County – more than 90% will sleep on the streets tonight.

Contributing factors for youth homelessness are complex in nature, but we know a leading factor is a young person’s disconnection from healthy, stable adults. At SAY, 90% of young people in our housing programs say they can’t identify one caring adult in their lives when they first come to us. This traumatizing lack of connection and stability, paired with the extreme dearth of affordable housing in Sonoma County, is compounding the growing crisis of youth homelessness.

SAY is the largest safety net for youth in crisis throughout Sonoma County. We offer the only 24/7 youth crisis hotline, the only dedicated emergency shelters for teens and youth ages 12-24 and operate the only street outreach team dedicated to finding and serving homeless youth. Almost 50 years of serving the most vulnerable youth has taught us the key to success is a relatively simple formula: invest in youth now, during their darkest days, so that they can focus on their future and build resilience.

In addition to the desperate need for affordable housing stock in our community that young people can access, our service model has proven that connection to caring, stable support systems is the most effective way of combating youth homelessness at the earliest stage. By helping disconnected young people reconnect with society in a positive way, we have the chance to prevent this next generation from falling into chronic homelessness, which is exponentially more costly to taxpayers and more traumatic for the mental and physical health of the person.

And, of course, we know that housing matters. Safe and stable housing can function as a platform that promotes positive outcomes across a range of domains from education to employment to physical and mental health. A lack of housing impedes efforts to become self- sufficient, and young people are better able to continue schooling and maintain gainful employment when stably housed.

No child dreams of becoming homeless when they grow up. By supporting vulnerable young people now, during their most difficult times, we can help to ensure the future growth and economic stability of our community as a whole. As we enter into the coldest nights of the year, more than 650 homeless youth in our community will need increased support to survive life-threating weather conditions. How can you help us reach more youth in need? Consider supporting SAY’s critical services by making a gift at saysc.org or volunteering the gift of your time to cook a homemade meal for youth staying in our emergency shelters. You can also join us for a monthly tour of the SAY Finley Dream Center to see firsthand how we are fighting to end youth homelessness in Sonoma County. Sign up at saysc.org/tour.

Elizabeth Goldman is chief program officer and interim CEO of Social Advocates for Youth.

