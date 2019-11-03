Close to Home: A safe, afforadble alternative to homelessness

Every time I read about the homeless encampments around Sonoma County, I think back to my job as the downtown liaison for Olympia, Washington.

I remember walking under overpasses with the probation crew supervisor, trying to move campers away from awful and dangerous places. But they had few alternatives. My most harrowing experience was when we pulled two teenage girls from beneath an overpass, only to see them followed by two men. I see that image to this day.

Olympia, where I worked and lived, battled the same problems we do in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County. Homeless populations moved from one church to another, one encampment to another, where they were given safe haven for, at most, two months at a time. It was nuts.

To end the constant shuttling of people, a nonprofit called Panza, named after Don Quixote’s sidekick, built Quixote Village, a 30-unit tiny-home development in a light-industrial area near transit. It opened in 2013 and, according to the Tacoma News-Tribune, cost about $3.1 million.

Sonoma County has built a handful of tiny homes for veterans. The concept is great. But the cost to replicate them in large numbers is prohibitive, with infrastructure costs of about $100,000 per unit. Fortunately, there are alternatives.

Another challenge for Olympia was recreational vehicles parked on streets along the port side of downtown. Sound familiar? There were more than a dozen of them with the same health, sanitation and safety issues that we see here. They had to be removed.

I researched other communities and found that St. Vincent de Paul in Eugene, Oregon had established an overnight parking program for RVs at various locations, with Conestoga huts for those who don’t have vehicles. The program, which includes supervision and rules, provides a safe place, along with dignity. It could be a model for Santa Rosa and Sonoma County.

Another option could be providing new trailers on public property for the working poor. Tenants could pay for procurement of these “homes” through low rents and maintenance of their spaces. Trailers are mobile as well as being larger than tiny homes. They can accommodate two adults and two or three children with a kitchen, living room, bathroom with showers and sleeping areas. Some cost less than $30,000. Imagine how many people could benefit from this model, once again requiring supervision, governance and rules.

Concerned about the cost? Consider how much the existing system costs taxpayers for social services, calls for service to law enforcement and fire departments, trips to the emergency room and possible incarceration.

The last and least desirable alternative is sanctioned encampments for those who live in tents. Those camps would need to be strategically placed in areas away from schools and neighborhoods but along transit lines for access to services. Given the lack of immediate alternatives, we are legally and morally compelled to try this, understanding that there must be rules and expectations. Hopefully, it wouldn’t be a long-term measure.

There’s one thing we can’t do any longer: accept the status quo. Some of these initiatives may not work, but if we don’t try to get something done in months rather than years, we only have ourselves to blame.

Ruthie Snyder is a community member of The Press Democrat editorial board. She lives in Santa Rosa.

