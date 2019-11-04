Close to Home: Will new Medicare options deliver?

In 2020, Medicare beneficiaries will have access to several new Medicare Advantage plans that have embedded dental HMO plans. As a health insurance agent, I have heard more criticism about dental HMOs than praise.

The criticism goes back over a decade and comes from dentists, social activists and patients. Even the people who say that they like their plans often comment on the difficulty of getting appointments and the distance they need to travel for specific procedures. Other concerns include materials used and reimbursement rates.

If just a fraction of the complaints have merit, then our health care systems and we as a community have a moral and ethical obligation to address them. It is those with the fewest resources who can least afford health plans that fail to provide services as required and promised.

Health care systems are telling insurance agents that the privately managed Medicare Advantage plans have better health outcomes and that they are more profitable than original Medicare’s fee-for-service coverage. If what we’re being told is true, then the whole community would benefit from our Medicare beneficiaries enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans.

But patients must surrender considerable control over how and where they access care. Medicare Advantage plans require enrollees to use providers within their networks, or pay more for out-of-network services. That is a big ask, because it requires health care systems to have our best interests at heart.

There is a place for dental HMOs, especially among those with limited financial resources. But let’s not throw grandma and grandpa under the bus to save a few bucks. Instead, hold institutions accountable to the services that they are promising yet may not be providing.

Proper dental care is one of the most cost-effective methods of improving the health of the community. For the elderly, proper dental care can reduce infection and help people live longer, healthier lives. It would be reasonable to presume that good dental care would be an essential component of managed care. That begs the question: Did any of these health care executives ask their dentist what he or she thinks of dental HMO plans?

I recommend that you do your research. Ask your dentist what he or she thinks of dental HMOs. Ask your doctor if he or she is personally enrolled in a dental HMO. Did they enroll their children? If they aren’t enrolled, you might ask yourself: Are we creating a multitier system that limits access to quality health care for the most vulnerable?

If our health care systems cannot respect the relationship between dentists and their patients, how can we trust them with doctor-patient relationships? These large institutions have the power to make the rules, but that doesn’t mean that we must go along with buyer-beware methods of promoting health plans for seniors.

If health care systems want our trust, they need to be trustworthy at all levels of interactions with their patients, including the dental HMO benefits incorporated into their Medicare Advantage plans.

Norman Sheehan owns the Norman Sheehan Insurance Agency in Santa Rosa.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.