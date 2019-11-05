Dowd: Now comes the naked truth

“OK Boomer.”

I hear that dryly dismissive phrase leveled at me quite a bit lately from Shawn McCreesh, the 27-year-old in my office.

It’s gotten so bad that I’ve stopped bothering to ask him to decode the mysteries of millennial behavior and taste, much less to decipher what makes the younger TikTok generation tick.

The New York Times Style section calls the phrase a declaration of intergenerational war.

“‘OK Boomer’ has become Generation Z’s endlessly repeated retort to the problem of older people who just don’t get it, a rallying cry for millions of fed up kids,” Taylor Lorenz wrote. It’s quickly been adopted by millennials as well.

Shawn OK-Boomered me Friday on the topic of Katie Hill, the 32-year-old freshman Los Angeles congresswoman who is openly bisexual and ran what Vice dubbed “the most millennial campaign ever.” Her promising career flamed out in a scandal that was both age-old and very millennial, in that it featured revenge porn, a throuple, sexual fluidity and dirty bong water.

Hill was a blast of fresh air on the Hill. And it is amazing that, after two centuries of men treating the political landscape here as a droit du seigneur playground, that the one ensnared in an ethics investigation about the new rules enacted last year on sexual harassment — barring lawmakers from having sexual relationships with staffers — is a woman.

Hill pointed the finger at her “abusive” loser husband, Kenny Heslep, who has been unemployed for the past five years, implying that he leaked the pictures and texts to Hill’s foes. Not since Linda Tripp has there been such a creepy betrayal in politics.

It turned out that one of the people responsible for publishing Hill’s photos and texts is a Republican operative who worked for her opponents.

As the Los Angeles Times reported, Heslep wrote in divorce papers that Hill came home from Washington and said she was leaving. “She took our only operable vehicle and left me stranded at our residence,” he wrote, adding that his parents had to lend him money to hire a divorce lawyer.

In her fiery exit speech, Hill gave her side: “The forces of revenge by a bitter jealous man, cyber exploitation and sexual shaming that target our gender and a large segment of society that fears and hates powerful women have combined to push a young woman out of power and say that she doesn’t belong here.”

She continued, “Yet a man who brags about his sexual predation, who has had dozens of women come forward to accuse him of sexual assault, who pushes policies that are uniquely harmful to women and who has filled the courts with judges who proudly rule to deprive women of the most fundamental right to control their own bodies, sits in the highest office in the land.”

Hill’s parting vote Thursday was to endorse the impeachment inquiry.

Shawn and I both felt sad watching her implode. But, while I agree with Hill that there are double standards and that we still dwell in a misogynistic culture, I also think she should have realized that we’re operating under new rules now and that they apply to both sexes.

I reiterated to Shawn my bewilderment that every millennial moment — even the most private — can be enjoyed only if it’s documented and uploaded God knows where.