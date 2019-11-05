Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

A taste of homelessness

EDITOR: Now that most of us are back home and have had our power restored, maybe we should be thinking about the less fortunate who have no home. We have all had a taste of no heat and no warm water to bathe. We should be more sympathetic than ever to the plight of the homeless.

There are plans for tiny homes and high-rises, but this will all take years. Meanwhile, we are already having freezing temperatures. Our community has shown it will be willing to help when given the chance. We need to offer a safe warm environment for everyone who needs one on these freezing nights.

If it is a matter of money that keeps our officials from offering this, let us know how much is needed, and maybe we can raise it. We need to act now. For the homeless the power is never restored.

ABE WACHSBERG

Santa Rosa

Talking about climate

EDITOR: Many people seem to be resolved to whatever fate the climate crisis deals them. But we aren’t powerless. There is a simple thing you can do: talk about the enormous impacts of climate change.

For people who lost their homes, experienced mandatory evacuations or endured long power outages, talk about the roots of the problem in the climate crisis. For those who can’t afford a home because of the demand created by the loss of 16,000 homes to fire in Northern California recently, talk about the climate crisis. For those who are having a baby and wonder what their child’s life will be like in 2050 or 2100, talk about the climate crisis. For those considering moving, or developing plans to stay with friends in an emergency, talk about the climate crisis.

In fact, any talk about the future should include consideration of the climate crisis. Talk and concern leads to voting, and voting leads to change. We have leaders with real and proven solutions like carbon dividend legislation. With political change, these solutions can be implemented. Help save the planet for future generations. Your words can make the difference.

BRIAN TORONE

Kenwood

Inexcusable actions

EDITOR: I am outraged and exhausted by the completely unacceptable actions of PG&E as a public utility. This isn’t going to be our “new normal.” The company has been responsible for people dying, entire neighborhoods destroyed and hundreds of thousands evacuated from their homes by ongoing reckless operation of its power equipment and power line failures. Period. Who are they kidding? Not me; not you.

Regarding the Kincade fire, it is inexcusable that so many people were evacuated and that coastal communities in Sonoma and Mendocino counties had their power and/or gas shut off for nearly a week. All the spin doctors in the world can’t hide their responsibility.

CARLA SARVIS

Mendocino

Brooks’ argument

EDITOR: David Brooks’ Sunday column was titled, “Impeach Trump, then it’s time to move on.” Move on to what? Brooks doesn’t appear to realize where his argument leads.

If it is true that many Americans don’t care about impeachment because it’s “partisan warfare” and the same old story of corruption in which all politicians engage, where does that attitude end? Brooks is arguing that both politics and the “I don’t care” stance end with a president acquitted by the Senate.