Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

November 5, 2019, 12:03AM

A taste of homelessness

EDITOR: Now that most of us are back home and have had our power restored, maybe we should be thinking about the less fortunate who have no home. We have all had a taste of no heat and no warm water to bathe. We should be more sympathetic than ever to the plight of the homeless.

There are plans for tiny homes and high-rises, but this will all take years. Meanwhile, we are already having freezing temperatures. Our community has shown it will be willing to help when given the chance. We need to offer a safe warm environment for everyone who needs one on these freezing nights.

If it is a matter of money that keeps our officials from offering this, let us know how much is needed, and maybe we can raise it. We need to act now. For the homeless the power is never restored.

ABE WACHSBERG

Santa Rosa

Talking about climate

EDITOR: Many people seem to be resolved to whatever fate the climate crisis deals them. But we aren’t powerless. There is a simple thing you can do: talk about the enormous impacts of climate change.

For people who lost their homes, experienced mandatory evacuations or endured long power outages, talk about the roots of the problem in the climate crisis. For those who can’t afford a home because of the demand created by the loss of 16,000 homes to fire in Northern California recently, talk about the climate crisis. For those who are having a baby and wonder what their child’s life will be like in 2050 or 2100, talk about the climate crisis. For those considering moving, or developing plans to stay with friends in an emergency, talk about the climate crisis.

In fact, any talk about the future should include consideration of the climate crisis. Talk and concern leads to voting, and voting leads to change. We have leaders with real and proven solutions like carbon dividend legislation. With political change, these solutions can be implemented. Help save the planet for future generations. Your words can make the difference.

BRIAN TORONE

Kenwood

Inexcusable actions

EDITOR: I am outraged and exhausted by the completely unacceptable actions of PG&E as a public utility. This isn’t going to be our “new normal.” The company has been responsible for people dying, entire neighborhoods destroyed and hundreds of thousands evacuated from their homes by ongoing reckless operation of its power equipment and power line failures. Period. Who are they kidding? Not me; not you.

Regarding the Kincade fire, it is inexcusable that so many people were evacuated and that coastal communities in Sonoma and Mendocino counties had their power and/or gas shut off for nearly a week. All the spin doctors in the world can’t hide their responsibility.

CARLA SARVIS

Mendocino

Brooks’ argument

EDITOR: David Brooks’ Sunday column was titled, “Impeach Trump, then it’s time to move on.” Move on to what? Brooks doesn’t appear to realize where his argument leads.

If it is true that many Americans don’t care about impeachment because it’s “partisan warfare” and the same old story of corruption in which all politicians engage, where does that attitude end? Brooks is arguing that both politics and the “I don’t care” stance end with a president acquitted by the Senate.

Maybe the president takes encouragement from that and wonders how far executive action can take him; maybe the sky is the limits. Maybe the polls in September don’t look good for his reelection. Might the present concoct a national emergency, cancel the election and remain in office?

After all, according to Brooks, many Americans wouldn’t care and would pay little attention because it’s just politics. And if the public pays any attention, no doubt there will be commentators ready to justify and rationalize the cancellation and explain how all patriotic Americans should get behind our so-called president.

Abraham Lincoln said “elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will have to sit on their blisters.” How appropriate.

SEAN CASEY

Graton

Evacuation overkill

EDITOR: Imagine going to your doctor because you’ve cut your hand, and he recommends cutting off your foot, because an infection might travel that far. This last series of blackouts and evacuations feels like that.

The repercussions from thousands of people, businesses, schools, hospitals, care homes, transportation services, etc. losing power, being evacuated, or both, are going to be monumental.

We certainly don’t want a repeat of 2017, when people had little or no notice of the impending disaster, but this latest version of public safety precautions was total overkill, in my opinion.

My family was evacuated twice two years ago, when the area was basically surrounded by multiple fires, and only the heroics of firefighters and other first responders saved many of us. We are forever grateful, but I feel there needs to be a better solution than mass blackouts and evacuations, especially in those areas so distant from being impacted.

Err on the side of safety, but stop short of creating even more dangerous situations.

RICHARD SMITH

Santa Rosa

