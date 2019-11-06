McManus: Iowa Democrats still searching for a winner

The Democrats of Iowa flooded noisily into Des Moines on Friday night as part of their unique role in choosing America’s presidential nominees.

Most didn’t get what they wanted.

The 13,000 who filled the local Wolves’ basketball arena, and thousands more who marched in freezing rain outside, were yearning for a replay of the 2007 dinner where an upstart young senator named Barack Obama electrified Iowans and jump-started his presidential campaign.

Pete Buttigieg came close, offering an optimistic call for “hope and belonging.” It was easy to see why he has surged in the polls.

Others were eloquent too, including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and a folksy Amy Klobuchar — 13 candidates in all.

But lightning didn’t strike despite each campaign’s efforts to summon it with crowd chants and thunder sticks. Three months before the state’s Feb. 3 caucuses, Iowa’s Democrats aren’t ready to give their hearts away yet.

“Most people are undecided,” Jim Eliason, the party chairman in Buena Vista County, told me as he dined on chicken nuggets. “They haven’t settled down.”

Other voters bear him out.

“I’m undecided between Joe Biden and Pete,” said Denise Weiss, a bridal shop owner from Barnum. “Some of the other Democrats are a little bit too progressive for me.”

“Not sure,” said Isaiah Guest, a security guard in Des Moines. “Maybe Warren. Looking at the others.”

Polls bear it out, too. A New York Times/Siena College survey last week found a four-way tie, with Warren, Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Biden tightly bunched at the top. And two-thirds of voters said they might change their minds before they caucus in the first major contest of the election season.

Iowa voters glory in this odd pre-primary period and the fact that their state — small, rural and overwhelmingly white — will winnow the field for the bigger contests to follow.

But they’re not sure what they want, beyond a Democrat who can defeat President Donald Trump next November.

Few use the word “electability,” an invention of reporters trying to distill voters’ elusive meditations to a catchphrase.

It seems more accurate to say they’re looking for a moment of illumination that hasn’t happened yet.

“It’s impossible to know who’s electable,” Wendy Ewalt, who is leaning toward Warren, told me. “But who’s got the personality to handle Trump? That’s really important.”

“My vision of this is the debate stage,” said Teresa Hood, a farmer from Clare. “Who’s the best one to get up there and debate Trump? I think it’s Pete — his youth, his vitality, his intelligence.”

“Joe Biden tells the truth. It comes from the heart. That’s why we all love him,” she added. “But I worry about his stamina. I worry about the mistakes.”

Ideology seems less important than attitude. In three days of conversations, I met voters who caucused for Bernie Sanders in 2016 but are now thinking about Warren, Buttigieg or entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Iowa voters are demanding. They want to meet, or at least see, every candidate at least once.

They like to be courted. They relish being undecided.

And they are changeable; they have to be. If a candidate doesn’t reach 15% in a caucus, he or she is eliminated, and voters have half an hour to pick someone else. As a result, most are already thinking about potential second and third choices.