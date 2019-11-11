Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Relocate services

EDITOR: More than a century ago, an evangelical group started a rescue mission near the current location of the Catholic Charities homeless services center on Morgan Street in Santa Rosa. That was followed by a West Eighth Street shelter for “down and outs.” Today’s soup kitchens and homeless missions on Morgan and Wilson streets are the outgrowth of those early efforts primarily aimed at serving the vast number of tramps who were riding the rails in those days.

As the trains are no longer the hobo express, there’s absolutely no need to continue offering services in that neighborhood. Everyone concerned would be better off if the charities there moved to an area where those living in vehicles could park, others could camp and where meaningful humanitarian aid could be coordinated.

JEFF ELLIOTT

Santa Rosa

Honoring veterans

EDITOR: Starting in 1919 and originally celebrated as Armistice Day, Veterans Day began as a way to memorialize the end of World War I and to commemorate the veterans who served in it. One hundred years later, it is a day to commend and honor the service of all U.S. veterans. Many people from many generations, from all backgrounds, ethnicities, religions and ages have held the title of veterans. No matter where we came from, we all have one thing in common: a commitment to serve our country.

Veterans Day is an opportunity to thank each and every person who took the oath to serve, and to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. So while you and your family enjoy a day off, don’t forget the real reason you are able to relax. Take a moment to stop and thank a veteran, or contact a local veterans organization to learn about ways you could make a difference in veterans’ lives on Veterans Day and throughout the year.

MICHAEL KUZNIK

State commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars

A utility reform plan

EDITOR: We have heard lots of reasons why little can be done about the problems posed by PG&E. Here is a set of ideas about things that could be done:

Legislate a revision in the laws governing energy supply in California. As a result, the Public Utilities Commission could be revised and strengthened and the members replaced in part by people with appropriate professional skills.

PG&E is bankrupt, hence of little or no value. The state should take ownership with minimal payment to shareholders, who have already profited from years of mismanagement.

Replace the senior management of PG&E with appropriately skilled public servants, paid appropriately.

Offer every graduating high school senior a two-year contract to do public service at $12 to $15 per hour, plus room and board at field camps, where they could provide the labor to rebuild the power transmission network underground.

As a bonus, those who complete their two years of service satisfactorily could receive a grant for two years of free tuition at any community college in the state.

Such a plan may permit the rebuilding of the electrical network in less than the predicted 10 years.

PAUL S. TREUHAFT

Santa Rosa

Having it both ways