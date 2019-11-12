Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Types of homelessness

EDITOR: There are basically two categories of homelessness. The first includes people who are temporarily homeless for reasons such as loss of income or housing or medical expenses but are otherwise of sound mind and able to recover with assistance from government or charitable organizations, along with the potential availability of affordable housing.

The second category, which is more difficult to address, is the chronically homeless. These are typically individuals with serious and long-term emotional or mental issues and who are, or have been, alcohol and drug addicted. They usually resist government-provided shelter since that interferes with their dysfunctional or addicted lifestyle. No amount of affordable housing or interim services will address this category until we develop treatment programs for this group of people and, in some cases, against their will. Not doing so will ensure they continue to be a threat to each other, public health and public safety, wherever they congregate.

Surveys conducted among the homeless usually reveal that 50% or more fall into this second category. Expecting law enforcement officers to solve these problems is unrealistic. Our culture’s abuse of alcohol and drugs has contributed to this population and will continue to pose public health and safety risks until effective mental health and drug treatment programs are in place to address this need.

SAL ROSANO

Santa Rosa police chief, retired

Help from far and wide

EDITOR: Firefighters came from Colorado and Montana and all over the Western states to save Sonoma County. We owe them our lives. We have a huge debt to pay. We — California and all the people of Sonoma County — should show our gratitude to all our firefighters and all those who came from other states to protect us, and risked their lives to do so. I don’t know what we could do for these heroes, but we should all say thank you to each and every one of them. Don’t allow their effort to be forgotten.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Celebrate peace

EDITOR: More than a hundred years ago the world celebrated peace as a universal principle. World War I had just ended, and nations mourning their dead collectively called for an end to all wars. Armistice Day was born and was designated as “a day to be dedicated to the cause of World Peace and to be thereafter celebrated.”

After World War II, Congress decided to rebrand Nov. 11 as Veterans Day. Honoring the warrior quickly morphed into honoring the military. Armistice Day was flipped from a day for peace into a day for displays of militarism.

As veterans, we know that a day that celebrates peace, not war, is the best way to honor the sacrifices of veterans. We want generations following us to never experience the devastating destruction war brings on humanity and the earth.

TOM MEIER

Rohnert Park

No bike helmet rule

EDITOR: The leading cause of head injuries for youth and young adults is cars. Require car helmets. This would easily save thousands of lives every year. Bit ridiculous? No more than your helmet editorial (“Requiring bike helmets for all ages will save lives,” Friday).

Risk factors for low-speed transportation cycling aren’t significantly different than running, and higher-speed recreational cyclists already wear helmets.