PD Editorial: Bring more presidential debates to the West

When it comes to presidential elections, the West gets short shrift. Once again all the two major parties have planned are a couple of low-profile debates out this way. The region deserves better.

In theory, where presidential debates occur shouldn’t really matter in this age of national television and live streams. Moderators and organizers should focus on big issues that affect the entire nation and highlight regional challenges from across the country. The few hundred people in the room are just window dressing.

In practice, location matters. If there’s a debate in Iowa, candidates should prepare for a question about farm subsidies or corn exports. If they’re headed to Detroit, rest assured a moderator — or a YouTuber or tweeter if it’s one of those audience-participation debates — will ask about the auto industry or water quality in Flint.

Those are important issues for their communities, to be sure. Yet every community has important issues, and too many of them receive little or no discussion from candidates. That’s especially true here in the West because debate organizers don’t come out here very often, and our reliably blue or red states (Nevada notwithstanding) don’t attract many candidates during the general election unless it’s for a fundraiser.

A few high-profile debates in California, Oregon, Washington or any other Western state could put candidates on the spot on crucial issues that matter less in the Midwest.

The West is home to the technology industry from Silicon Valley to Seattle. How the federal government regulates the industry (or doesn’t) has profound implications on all Americans but especially on our regional economy.

Candidates should have to explain how they would address the wildfires that have ravaged Western states. They should discuss their approach to public lands in a part of the country where the federal government owns more than half of several states. For once they should answer questions about what they would do to prepare for catastrophic earthquakes instead of hurricanes.

Debates also are a chance for communities to shine on the national stage. Give some Western cities a chance at receiving glowing CNN profiles, not to mention the millions of dollars spent by journalists, campaigns and other visitors.

Democrats are four debates into their presidential primary, and the furthest west they’ve been is Houston. That’s on the Gulf Coast for those not up on their Texas geography, so not even past the east-west midpoint of the lower 48, let alone a truly Western city. The party has chosen its next two debates sites — in Georgia and, for the sixth debate, in Los Angeles, which was moved to Loyola Marymount University because of labor issues at UCLA. Wherever it takes place, that sixth debate might not be widely watched seeing as it will be on Dec. 19, right in the run-up to the holidays.

Come next fall, the presidential debates won’t make up for the primary neglect. All three presidential debates will take place east of the Mississippi River. The West gets the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City as a consolation prize. No offense to vice presidential candidates, but you’re second fiddle, and so, apparently, is half of the country in the eyes of debate organizers.

