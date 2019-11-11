Close to Home: Connecting isolated vets in rural areas

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Rural Health, nearly a quarter of U.S. veterans reside in rural communities. As with their non-veteran neighbors, these veterans might choose to live in a rural area for a variety of reasons, including privacy, a lower cost of living, more open space for recreation and proximity to loved ones (while only 21% of the U.S. population is rural, 44% of military recruits come from rural areas).

Despite some quality of life advantages, veterans in rural areas face a number of unique challenges. Rural communities tend to have aging populations, higher poverty rates, limited opportunities for education and employment, fewer doctors and hospitals, limited access to public transportation and the internet and greater geographic barriers to health care (the average distance to a VA medical facility for a rural veteran is 63 miles).

Meanwhile, former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and others in the medical community say the U.S. is experiencing a “loneliness epidemic.” Two in five Americans report sometimes or always feeling that their social relationships aren’t meaningful, and 1 in 5 say they feel lonely or socially isolated. Over the past decade, the number of Americans living alone has increased by 10%.

Unfortunately, these important issues are too often left out of the national conversation where they belong. As a result, many rural veterans find themselves isolated within communities that are themselves isolated. According to researchers, loneliness and social isolation can be as harmful to a person’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and the problem is more pronounced among seniors, especially during the holidays.

The VA has long understood these challenges and has stepped up in significant ways, including investments in initiatives like ATLAS, a telehealth partnership between the VA, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and Philips Healthcare that helps veterans virtually connect with providers without having to travel long distances to a VA facility.

Acknowledging that it’s unrealistic for them to have a physical presence in every rural community, the VA also created the Rural Veterans Outreach Program to improve veteran access to benefits through partnerships with nonprofits like Santa Rosa-based Veterans Resource Centers of America, which are embedded in these communities and able to reach rural veterans where they live.

There are 1.8 million veterans in California, more than any other state. Although just 8% of them live in rural areas, in such a densely populated state that 8% amounts to roughly 150,000 veterans more than the total number, both urban and rural, of veterans residing in Utah, Nebraska, Maine, Idaho and 10 other states. That’s a population of veterans nearly the size of Santa Rosa, spread across remote sections of the third-largest state in the country by land area.

While many large veteran service organizations remain concentrated in densely populated urban areas, the Veterans Resource Center has focused on serving rural veterans for nearly 50 years. Our offices in Santa Rosa, Eureka, Chico, Redding and Sacramento serve hundreds of veterans each year in rural counties.

Every day, we see firsthand the challenges so many rural veterans face when trying to reintegrate into the community and build happy, healthy and enriched lives for themselves and their families.

As we honor those who served and seek out veteran-focused charities to support on this Veterans Day and during the coming holiday season, don’t forget about our most vulnerable veterans in rural communities around the country. You may not hear from them, but they’re out there, and they deserve our attention.

Joe Millsap is the communications manager for Santa Rosa-based Veterans Resource Centers of America and a former Marine Corps logistics officer who served two combat tours in Iraq in 2005 and 2006.

