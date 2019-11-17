Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A constitutional crisis

EDITOR: In keeping with the Constitution, Congress exercises its oversight authority over the executive branch by pursuing investigations and issuing subpoenas. However distasteful and seemingly partisan, this is called for under this administration.

White House communications have been withheld. Because Donald Trump’s business interests are concealed, secret deals with other nations are questioned because the president could be acting in the country’s best interest or his own. So investigations are called for.

With the impeachment inquiry, Republicans have railed against the process, pointing fingers at the issuing of rapid-fire subpoenas and closed-door hearings. And now that the House is holding televised hearings to inform the electorate, the White House is crying foul.

You can’t have it both ways. Keep in mind that subpoenas issued by this Congress will expire when a new Congress is seated in 2021. Between now and then, the president will simply sue to quash these and order his people to not comply in hopes that time will make this all go away. There is no question about it: This is a constitutional crisis.

ROY CAMARILLO

Santa Rosa

Evelyn Cheatham’s legacy

EDITOR: In 2016, I appointed Evelyn Cheatham to the Community Advisory Committee of the county’s Independent Office of Lew Enforcement Review and Outreach. The committee is charged with bridging the gap between the sheriff and the community, including recommending sheriff’s policies that more closely reflect community desires. She guided the committee through many recommendations, some of which were accepted by the sheriff.

During Cheatham’s last year as chair, she realized that the current IOLERO ordinance had fallen short of the vision held by those who recommended its creation. She saw civilian oversight as a unique opportunity for the Sheriff’s Office to better connect with the community, resulting in a more effective Sheriff’s Office. That’s why she was sponsoring a ballot initiative to strengthen IOLERO that will soon gather signatures for the November 2020 ballot.

I join with all those who are mourning the sudden passing of Cheatham. Her loss is a huge blow to our county and to the work of justice and human rights. To honor her legacy, we are naming the proposed ordinance in honor of her. We hope you will join with us in supporting the Evelyn Cheatham Ordinance for an Effective IOLERO. Your signature on the petition and vote at the ballot box will help realize her vision for effective civilian oversight in Sonoma County.

JERRY THREET

Sebastopol

Biden passes the test

EDITOR: I watched Joe Biden on CNN in a town meeting. He came across as very knowledgeable, empathetic, articulate and savvy — all qualities I would look for in a president. All along though, I’ve been worried about Biden appearing weak in a debate with Donald Trump. I finally got clear that being the best debater isn’t the most important quality in a president.

What is important is being knowledgeable about how our government works, our history and being able to select experienced people to help carry out the country’s business. Also essential is to understand that climate change is real as is inequality of income, opportunity and health care. I believe that Biden possesses all these qualities.