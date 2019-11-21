Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s conduct

EDITOR: It’s alarming that our president is willing to compromise our national security for his own political gain. Ukraine (not Russia) is our NATO ally, yet President Donald Trump has orchestrated a plan asking Ukraine to take responsibility for election interference in our 2016 elections, investigate a political rival (Joe Biden) and an oil company, Burisma.

Congress approved $400 million for military aid to Ukraine that Trump put a hold on and only released after this was revealed by a whistleblower. Our Constitution says the president shall be removed from office or impeached for and conviction of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. U.S. Code Section 30121 discusses foreign interference in our elections.

All Americans should objectively read the vast amount of information about this important issue and ask: Why were the Ukraine calls moved to a different server? Why has our president refused legal requests from Congress to release information from the State Department? And why has he asked all government employees to refuse a legal request from Congress to testify?

No one is above the law, including any U.S. president. If we all don’t believe this, then we have abandoned our Constitution and the future of a real democracy.

STEVE WEIS

Sebastopol

SMART vs. roads

EDITOR: The cost of a 3-mile extension of the SMART train to Windsor is $65 million (“Track to Windsor increases by $10 million,” Sunday). A 2-mile extension to Larkspur will cost $55.4 million.

Has anyone researched the commuter train that runs from San Jose to San Francisco? Have its revenues ever funded the operation? I believe that is a no.

How many passengers are calculated to use the SMART train daily? Will it ever pay for its operating expenses and construction costs?

How far would $120.4 million go to repair roads we already have, many in dire need of repairs, and unfinished roads we see daily in our travels. These are questions that maybe should be answered before we add taxes to a population already overburdened with taxes.

Some of us might like to have our roads repaired rather than a SMART train without enough passengers to pay for its operation. What are we thinking? Or not.

BEVERLY KELVIE

Santa Rosa

Support the crabbers

EDITOR: Our local commercial fisherman have postponed crabbing for a week at a critical time to avoid hurting whales (“Crabbers opt for delay,” Wednesday). We sign petitions, donate to conservation groups and complain about endangering whales. So in light of this loss of fishermen’s revenue, and it is considerable, let us willingly spend a few cents more a pound to make up for a week’s losses. Time to put your money where your mouth is.

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

A job for the grand jury

EDITOR: Sonoma County has gone from total pandemonium in 2017 to a massively successful reaction in 2019. Can we do it again, and again: fire, flood, drought? We’ll have to react again at least until the county changes the way we manage resources. The Sonoma County civil grand jury is empowered to investigate and recommend long-term change.

Like Jimmy Stewart in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” events have blessed us with a chance to view the big picture, realize that we must act now and make changes allowing the county to survive climate change.