Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Petaluma solar contract

EDITOR: I agree that Petaluma city leaders absolutely need to add solar systems to all public facilities, large and small (“Petaluma looking into solar power business,” Nov. 9). However, it is absurd to award a 20-year no-bid contract to a single firm — based on old technology and noncompetitive rates — merely for the convenience of city staff.

Solar technology is exponentially changing, and there are many local solar providers who would be happy to bid on solar projects that offer battery backup and state-of-the-art technology and provide product support at a competitive rate.

The city’s no-bid procurement process is a disservice to the community and not in the best interest of our citizens. Where is the analysis justifying this sole-source expenditure?

JACK PIERCE

Penngrove

Democracy at stake

EDITOR: To the most partisan among us, the initial presentation of the impeachment testimonies is seen as either a long overdue event or just another Democratic Party witch hunt aimed at removing a duly elected president from office. Something far more important, even sacred, is involved: the future existence of the world’s greatest democracy.

When one considers the possible results for the future of our nation, you cannot help but be somewhat awed. It is doubtful, as my son Joel often reminds me, that impeachment by the House will be followed by conviction in the Republican- controlled senate. And yet the obvious “high crimes and misdemeanors” committed by Donald Trump are so serious that his presidency can no longer be tolerated.

The Constitution of our great nation prescribed for exactly what the House Democrats are doing. Whether or not there is enough time for it to happen before next November’s national presidential election, we can only pray for a positive result for this historic process.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Capturing Veterans Day

EDITOR: Sunday’s “For Better or Worse” comic addressed the core of Veterans Day. My cousin Jack, a tank commander, and my infantryman father landed at Normandy. My two brothers served in Vietnam. My college friend Art did, but he didn’t make it back. So the daughter’s comment, “He was lucky,” and the mother’s response, “He sure was. He was one of the ones who came home,” brought tears to my eyes.

PETER A. HOWLEY

Petaluma

A glut of events

EDITOR: Saturday’s article about wine industry impacts on rural areas (“Studies fault wine industry”) noted that “county leaders have long put off key decisions and passed work on to citizen groups,” even after the 2016 Board of Supervisors’ vote to create a winery event ordinance to address over-concentration. Despite promising to curb the problem, they passed the buck to citizen groups heavily composed of wine industry representatives.

Some in the industry still advocate increasing events and visitation, claiming it’s good for business, while others admit that cannibalizing each other’s wine clubs and holding expensive events is misguided.

It’s no secret that tasting room visitation is down. Winery overdevelopment is impacting most winery’s bottom lines. The downturn in business cannot be blamed on wildfires alone. The arms race in Sonoma County’s overcrowded field has led to wineries requesting larger events and daily food service — which also erodes local restaurant profits.