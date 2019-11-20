Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Residential power

EDITOR: I am writing regarding Santa Rosa considering a ban on natural gas in new construction in the city. The question is, where is this power going to come from? The choices are damming rivers, gas-fired or nuclear power plants. Other sources — geothermal, wind, solar, etc. — hold promise for the future but could not hope to fill the void of an all-electric society. Energy doesn’t magically appear. It is converted from one form to another.

I think an all-electric society would be a good future to work toward, but for now the best thing we could do is work on getting all existing and future power lines underground. The amount of pollution put into the atmosphere during a fire season from fires caused by power lines probably would rival the amount saved by all-electric homes.

Add to this the human tragedy and damage to the environment caused by these fires. When we have a system that can safely deliver electricity from the source to communities and homes, then we can talk about increasing the use of electricity in the community.

ROY SPRAGUE

Santa Rosa

Connecting the dots

EDITOR: Several recent political cartoons featured Democratic caricatures repeating the word “impeachment” for no reason, apparently to sooth those who feel the current impeachment inquiry in the House is a waste of time or, in the president’s words, “a scam.”

Many Republican officials say they may not agree with some of the president’s actions, but none are impeachable.

Consider suddenly pulling our forces out of Syria against the advice of our military leadership and NATO, abandoning our Kurdish allies and putting them in grave danger and turning that region over to nations hostile to us, Russia and Iran.

Consider that the president continues to deride our nation’s intelligence agencies and takes the word of Vladimir Putin.

Consider withholding millions in defense funding from Ukraine that had been approved by Congress (the representatives of the people) unless their president would investigate a political opponent of Donald Trump. Let’s stop calling that a quid pro quo and call it what it is: extortion.

These actions are hindering our national interests and aiding our enemies. The line must be drawn, and Congress is doing the right thing. Connect the dots, and it always comes back to the country that tried to influence our last election and will be doing it again, the Russian Federation.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

Human suffering

EDITOR: There they are, strung out along Highway 12 in front of us — human beings who have suffered adverse events most of us can’t even imagine. They have been pushed onto a bike trail. Pushed out of parks, creeks, parking lots, side streets underpasses. Most would love a small room with a door and key. But “shelter” may mean a large room, shared with dozens of others — strangers, some thieves, some on drugs, some sexually inappropriate, some OK. What a prospect.

Our parks department can provide sanitation and our city and county can provide stable outdoor locations while we figure this out. It isn’t rocket science.

GAIL SIMONS

Santa Rosa

Say no to helmet laws