Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

November 20, 2019, 12:07AM

Residential power

EDITOR: I am writing regarding Santa Rosa considering a ban on natural gas in new construction in the city. The question is, where is this power going to come from? The choices are damming rivers, gas-fired or nuclear power plants. Other sources — geothermal, wind, solar, etc. — hold promise for the future but could not hope to fill the void of an all-electric society. Energy doesn’t magically appear. It is converted from one form to another.

I think an all-electric society would be a good future to work toward, but for now the best thing we could do is work on getting all existing and future power lines underground. The amount of pollution put into the atmosphere during a fire season from fires caused by power lines probably would rival the amount saved by all-electric homes.

Add to this the human tragedy and damage to the environment caused by these fires. When we have a system that can safely deliver electricity from the source to communities and homes, then we can talk about increasing the use of electricity in the community.

ROY SPRAGUE

Santa Rosa

Connecting the dots

EDITOR: Several recent political cartoons featured Democratic caricatures repeating the word “impeachment” for no reason, apparently to sooth those who feel the current impeachment inquiry in the House is a waste of time or, in the president’s words, “a scam.”

Many Republican officials say they may not agree with some of the president’s actions, but none are impeachable.

Consider suddenly pulling our forces out of Syria against the advice of our military leadership and NATO, abandoning our Kurdish allies and putting them in grave danger and turning that region over to nations hostile to us, Russia and Iran.

Consider that the president continues to deride our nation’s intelligence agencies and takes the word of Vladimir Putin.

Consider withholding millions in defense funding from Ukraine that had been approved by Congress (the representatives of the people) unless their president would investigate a political opponent of Donald Trump. Let’s stop calling that a quid pro quo and call it what it is: extortion.

These actions are hindering our national interests and aiding our enemies. The line must be drawn, and Congress is doing the right thing. Connect the dots, and it always comes back to the country that tried to influence our last election and will be doing it again, the Russian Federation.

DWIGHT DALEY

Santa Rosa

Human suffering

EDITOR: There they are, strung out along Highway 12 in front of us — human beings who have suffered adverse events most of us can’t even imagine. They have been pushed onto a bike trail. Pushed out of parks, creeks, parking lots, side streets underpasses. Most would love a small room with a door and key. But “shelter” may mean a large room, shared with dozens of others — strangers, some thieves, some on drugs, some sexually inappropriate, some OK. What a prospect.

Our parks department can provide sanitation and our city and county can provide stable outdoor locations while we figure this out. It isn’t rocket science.

GAIL SIMONS

Santa Rosa

Say no to helmet laws

EDITOR: As someone born and raised in Sonoma County, I couldn’t help but respond to your terrible editorial on bike helmets (“Requiring bike helmets for all ages will save lives,” Nov. 8).

Nowhere do you acknowledge that road design and driver behavior play the biggest role in the safety of people on bikes. Why is it that countries with very low adoption of helmets have very low head injury rates for cyclists? Denmark, the Netherlands, and Japan are all examples. Adults wearing helmets are practically unheard of, yet they have much lower head injury rates for people on bikes than in the United States. If helmets were what is missing in our cyclists’ safety, wouldn’t that not be true?

Furthermore, the risk of head injury (per mile traveled) is higher for people in cars than it is for people on bicycles. Why, then, don’t we require everyone in cars to wear helmets? Surely this would save more lives than those of people on bicycles, if your premise is true.

The victim-blaming has to stop. It isn’t constructive to actually improving the safety of people who use our roads, be they pedestrians, cyclists or in a car. We should be using evidence-based data to form policy and design roads, and stop with these intellectually lazy editorials that do nothing but perpetuate the problem.

PARKER DAY

San Francisco

A bit of history

EDITOR: Recently my sister and I visited the Newseum in Washington, D.C. What a fascinating place. The focus is to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment.

One of the galleries that caught my eye was an exhibit featuring every Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph. They are featured in decades. In the 1990s section, I searched for Annie Wells’ 1996 photo of a firefighter rescuing a teen in a surging, rain-swollen stream. There it was, with The Press Democrat proudly written beneath. All the photos were breathtaking in that an emotional cord was struck instantly by the viewer.

I lived in Santa Rosa for more than 35 years. It was gratifying to see a little piece of home hanging on the wall along with the other prize winners.

ALICE RICHARDSON

Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

