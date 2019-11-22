Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Public safety failure

EDITOR: Several weeks ago, I wrote a letter suggesting patience with PG&E as it updates their equipment (“Outage is better than fire,” Oct. 18). I was a fool — worse, an idiot. Within a week we had a public safety power shutoff, and during that power shutoff the disastrous Kincade fire exploded. Evidence is suggesting it may have ignited from power lines that PG&E didn’t deactivate.

When is a public safety power shutoff not a public safety power shutoff? When they don’t shut off all the power.

We endure these power outages because they are supposed to keep us safe. That didn’t happen with the last power shutoff. Rather, it seems, PG&E’s equipment may have ignited another inferno. How much of this are we supposed to endure? I hope the California Public Utilities Commission is going to step up to the plate. I don’t know how many more times we can go through this.

V.E. LONG

Angwin

Open a homeless camp

EDITOR: I’m angry and confused at the continued presence of a homeless encampment on our beautiful Joe Rodota Trail. I’m wondering why the county seems unwilling to do something for this group of needy folks.

The law requires enough shelter beds to be available for the homeless to justify moving them. But many of them don’t want to be in a shelter even if a bed were available. They resist them because they’re unsafe and, in many cases, they want to be able to use drugs, which are not allowed in those environments.

My idea: Create a campground in a nonresidential area of Santa Rosa, maybe in one of the large open lots around Sam Jones Hall, the homeless shelter off Sebastopol Road. Fence it in. Provide security, port-o-potties, showers and once-a-week services such as counseling, job assistance, health services, etc. Don’t restrict drug use, but limit it by behavior. If it causes disruption, then that person is kicked out.

This seems a very simple, cost-effective and doable thing to do for our homeless population. Give them a safe place where they can permanently stay and free up our trail for the community to use safely.

JANET CIEL

Sebastopol

Conspiracy theories

EDITOR: If there’s one thing that Donald Trump is consistent about, it’s being inconsistent. What he chooses to believe is consistently incongruent with empirical evidence or scientific proof.

It has become increasingly evident that the president loves a good, juicy conspiracy theory. From Barack Obama’s secret Kenyan birth and Muslim allegiance to the wild Info Wars-style notion that climate change is nothing more than a “Chinese hoax.” Don’t bother to confuse Trump with demonstrable facts when his mind is made up.

His proclivity to cling to contrived conspiracy theories is manipulated by the Republican Party to pose preposterous excuses for Trump’s Ukraine fiasco. Damn the unanimous assessment by every intelligence agency confirming Russians were the perpetrators of the 2016 election hacking. Instead, he forwards the scenario that it was Ukraine in cahoots with the Democrats, and he was simply seeking to end the corruption. This is without evidence. But it distracts from Trump’s unlawful extortion of a foreign leader for dirt on a political foe.