Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
November 22, 2019, 12:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Public safety failure

EDITOR: Several weeks ago, I wrote a letter suggesting patience with PG&E as it updates their equipment (“Outage is better than fire,” Oct. 18). I was a fool — worse, an idiot. Within a week we had a public safety power shutoff, and during that power shutoff the disastrous Kincade fire exploded. Evidence is suggesting it may have ignited from power lines that PG&E didn’t deactivate.

When is a public safety power shutoff not a public safety power shutoff? When they don’t shut off all the power.

We endure these power outages because they are supposed to keep us safe. That didn’t happen with the last power shutoff. Rather, it seems, PG&E’s equipment may have ignited another inferno. How much of this are we supposed to endure? I hope the California Public Utilities Commission is going to step up to the plate. I don’t know how many more times we can go through this.

V.E. LONG

Angwin

Open a homeless camp

EDITOR: I’m angry and confused at the continued presence of a homeless encampment on our beautiful Joe Rodota Trail. I’m wondering why the county seems unwilling to do something for this group of needy folks.

The law requires enough shelter beds to be available for the homeless to justify moving them. But many of them don’t want to be in a shelter even if a bed were available. They resist them because they’re unsafe and, in many cases, they want to be able to use drugs, which are not allowed in those environments.

My idea: Create a campground in a nonresidential area of Santa Rosa, maybe in one of the large open lots around Sam Jones Hall, the homeless shelter off Sebastopol Road. Fence it in. Provide security, port-o-potties, showers and once-a-week services such as counseling, job assistance, health services, etc. Don’t restrict drug use, but limit it by behavior. If it causes disruption, then that person is kicked out.

This seems a very simple, cost-effective and doable thing to do for our homeless population. Give them a safe place where they can permanently stay and free up our trail for the community to use safely.

JANET CIEL

Sebastopol

Conspiracy theories

EDITOR: If there’s one thing that Donald Trump is consistent about, it’s being inconsistent. What he chooses to believe is consistently incongruent with empirical evidence or scientific proof.

It has become increasingly evident that the president loves a good, juicy conspiracy theory. From Barack Obama’s secret Kenyan birth and Muslim allegiance to the wild Info Wars-style notion that climate change is nothing more than a “Chinese hoax.” Don’t bother to confuse Trump with demonstrable facts when his mind is made up.

His proclivity to cling to contrived conspiracy theories is manipulated by the Republican Party to pose preposterous excuses for Trump’s Ukraine fiasco. Damn the unanimous assessment by every intelligence agency confirming Russians were the perpetrators of the 2016 election hacking. Instead, he forwards the scenario that it was Ukraine in cahoots with the Democrats, and he was simply seeking to end the corruption. This is without evidence. But it distracts from Trump’s unlawful extortion of a foreign leader for dirt on a political foe.

Airing impeachment proceedings will certainly introduce many more loony tunes theories, explanations and distractions for the behavior of a fundamentally unqualified president. A reality show president scripting his own reality. What a world.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

SMART costs

EDITOR: Once again taxpayers are getting ripped off. SMART officials announced that the cost of 3 miles of track from northern Santa Rosa to Windsor, a station platform and more bike and pedestrian trails will now cost $65 million (“Track to Windsor increases by $10 million,” Sunday).

Of that, $10 million came after the initial contract was signed — the cost of doing business. The contingency fund, if tapped (and you know it will be), will be in place for overruns. And then there is the 2-mile extension from San Rafael to Larkspur that is expected to cost $55.4 million.

SMART covers itself by saying that it has enough funding from outside sources (read that federal and state money and Regional Measure 3 bridge toll increases). That comes from taxpayers. The government entities don’t come up with the money doing cake sales or returning bottles and cans. Increase fares on the people who use it. No more free rides for anyone.

Face it, folks, SMART is a chronically hungry ogre that needs more and more money to exist. And it doesn’t even come close to serving the majority of the community.

ART HACKWORTH

Petaluma

Climate reality

EDITOR: Just in case some may have been asleep, as Rip van Winkle once was, here is bit of 2019 global warming reality for you:

Queensland and South Wales, Australia are fighting bush wildfires. These fires have already killed four Australians. Water supplies are short in Sydney and New South Wales, and getting shorter.

St. Mark’s Square, the famous tourist mecca in Venice, Italy has been under the highest tides in more than 60 years.

Sonoma County’s Kincade fire consumed 374 structures, including 174 homes.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has promised to withdraw the United States this coming spring from the Paris climate accord. What a wonderful thought that more pain and suffering are on the way to us, primarily thanks to him.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine