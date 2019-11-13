Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Disasters and pride

EDITOR: Yes, the fires are a disaster, the cost of living in Northern California is a disaster, the homeless situation is a disaster, and last but certainly not least, the amount of trash on our roadsides and hills is an embarrassment.

I exited the highway recently in Geyserville to return to my home and was greeted by the vision of several young men/boys smashing an old house trailer under the overpass. It is starting to feel and look like some sort of dystopian “Road Warrior” wasteland around here. Is there no pride in this community anymore?

I fear it is time to move on.

JOHN LANGLOIS

Geyserville

Presidential leadership

EDITOR: What this country needs most, and right now, is a competent leader who is tactful, faithful and, above all, truthful. There is no place in the White House for megolamania that preempts someone from recognizing his or her own shortcomings and fallibilities; because at this very moment we may be but one more careless or inappropriate slip of diplomacy from a plunge into yet another senseless war.

R. WAYNE ADAMS

Santa Rosa

Unnatural gas

EDITOR: Don Canardo (“No time to ban gas,” Letters, Nov. 4) said it is a terrible time to push for new construction to be all-electric. He says we need gas now more than ever with PG&E shut-offs, so we can have hot showers and heat in a shutdown. He must have been unaware that Healdsburg and Windsor had their electricity and gas turned off, so most people didn’t have heat or hot water from gas anyway upon return from evacuation. However, electricity was turned back on quickly, whereas it took PG&E five more days to turn on the gas.

Canardo also may not realize that people are transitioning to all-electric homes to lower their carbon footprint. Last year, we replaced a 40-year-old gas furnace with an electric heat pump to the tune of $12,000. My monthly electric hasn’t climbed steeply, and my gas bill is in single digits. I opt to pay $10 more a month for 100% renewable electricity from Healdsburg’s publicly owned utility.

There is nothing natural about natural gas. Its main ingredient is methane, a potent greenhouse gas contributing to out-of-control climate- related fires.

THERESA RYAN

Healdsburg

A workable solution

EDITOR: It seems clear from the daily letters to our paper that there is large and growing support for safe and clean campsites for our homeless residents. Our city and county officials, by insisting on permanent housing or nothing, are letting the perfect be the enemy of the good. In this way, they may pretend to care while kicking the can down the road. With a workable and relatively inexpensive option clear to so many, what will it take to make them take responsibility and act?

BILL DOYLE

Santa Rosa

Blaming victims

EDITOR: I have to say that even after all the biased reporting on vehicle vs. cyclist/pedestrian collisions wherein The Press Democrat repeatedly engages in victim blaming, the helmet editorial really takes the cake (“Requiring bike helmets for all will save lives,” Friday). This was nothing more than a thinly veiled attack on cycling advocates and the cycling community in the guise of common-sense opinion.