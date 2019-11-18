Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Buying office

EDITOR: Bret Stephens wrote that Michael Bloomberg could beat Donald Trump in 2020 if he was the Democratic Party’s candidate (“In Bloomberg vs. Trump, it’s maker vs. faker,” Tuesday). Stephens claims this because Bloomberg “has donated more money — at least $6 billion — than Donald Trump ever had.”

Hmmm, all this tells me is that Stephens has confirmed that our politicians buy their way into office. We don’t elect them, our votes do not count, only money talks. What a horrible state of affairs this nation finds itself in.

IRENE DURHAM

Sebastopol

An exemplary official

EDITOR: I’d like to offer a few words of support for Santa Rosa Councilwoman Julie Combs (“Combs defends split residency,” Friday). My experience is that she is an outstanding council member. During meetings, her thoughtful comments and astute questions demonstrate a genuine interest in and detailed knowledge of all city issues.

Combs’ dedication to her constituents is so essential to her that she has often offered her house as a meeting venue (and provided snacks to boot). She is a steadfast advocate for the disenfranchised and a vocal champion for addressing the climate crisis. When she isn’t in town, she participates by teleconference.

Combs’ constituents, the people who elected her, have the right to depend on her voice to promote their concerns until her term expires. Unless there is a clear violation of law, it seems logical that it should be her constituents who determine whether she can continue to adequately represent them.

KEVIN CONWAY

Santa Rosa

The gravity of now

EDITOR: While the Santa Rosa City Council is to be commended for taking up long-term issues like the use of natural gas in future construction, the immediate threat to Sonoma County is the potential loss of population and the devastation of the local economy in the wake of the fires.

Issues like the closure of Gerard’s Paella and several other downtown restaurants, the inaction over the Joe Rodota Trail and the impact of the power outages on the survival of many small businesses should be front and center.

Instead there is a deafening silence of our leadership. Meanwhile, The Press Democrat asks its readers, “are you leaving Sonoma County?”

FRANCISCO CANALES

Rohnert Park

A show trial

EDITOR: The so-called impeachment hearings are an egregious and reckless misuse of the impeachment clause of our Constitution by the Democrats. Any objective constitutional law expert would agree this is the most destructive attempt to use the impeachment clause for purely political purposes in our history, and under the narrowest of pretexts.

As the widely respected constitutional law expert, and Democrat, Alan Dershowitz said: “It would be unconstitutional to impeach the president on these grounds. And the message has to be, Congress is not above the law. They keep saying the president’s not above the law. That’s right. Congress is not above the law. They can’t make it up as they go along.”

Rep. Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have clearly demonstrated how irresponsible they are through this destructive show trial.

Democrats are so panicked about likely losing the 2020 election, and still trying to reverse the outcome of the 2016 election, that they apparently will do anything to try to remove President Donald Trump. It’s all very wrong, unconstitutional and a serious abuse of power.