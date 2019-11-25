Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

November 25, 2019, 12:05AM

Trump and the GOP

EDITOR: Respected conservative columnists George Will, David Brooks and the late Charles Krauthammer have stated repeatedly that Donald Trump is unfit to serve our country. Since then, Will has characterized Trump as “an embarrassingly sad wreck of a man.” Three former national security advisers, Michael Flynn, H.R. McMaster and John Bolton have made public that Trump doesn’t listen to advisers and cannot absorb critical material.

So, why do Republicans continue to support this inept president?

He has ruined our reputation as the world’s leader, has the emotional/social development of a 12-year-old, has denigrated John McCain’s war record, has publicly humiliated a Muslim family whose son died in service to America, has called government workers childish names, mocked a physically challenged reporter and has been morally reprehensible.

Is the support so as to protect their jobs? Or is it that some of the more reckless Republican policies will continue to be enacted? Is it that lawmakers fear him?

A retiring Supreme Court justice from California once said that when making decisions, one ally and two enemies will be gained. In the end, he stated, ignore them and do what’s right.

Trump supporters are cowards, self-serving and lack a moral compass. My advice: do what’s right and reject him.

BARBARA GWYNNE SCOTT

The Sea Ranch

Time for a camp

EDITOR: I attended the Board of Supervisor’s meeting on Tuesday because I am concerned about the condition of the Joe Rodota Trail. I am a bicycle commuter who uses the trail about twice a week. While I find it deeply distressing not to be able to use portions of the trail, I know that it is deeply distressing to be homeless.

I am urging the supervisors to act promptly to alleviate the unhealthy situation that seems to be pitting the needs of the biking and walking community against the homeless community. A designated camp, not on the trail, with hygiene facilities for the homeless might be the best temporary solution until adequate housing is available.

Perhaps the county and others could fund sturdy, more comfortable tents for the residents. I believe many members of the homeless community would find this a more acceptable situation as well.

I urge the supervisors and the community to act thoughtfully and quickly to resolve the growing problem.

DONNA HOOVER

Sebastopol

Leading the change

EDITOR: I support the continuing effort to lead change by Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick. I have acknowledged his initial efforts both privately and publicly.

However, for long-term change this new path requires continuous improvement and a feedback process. Frequently this feedback process is missing in law enforcement.

I was encouraged by the recent introduction of a ballot initiative that would provide such a process to support the sheriff in leading real change. I am also heartened by a growing number of community members who support this positive effort.

I was deeply moved that this initiative has been dedicated to the memory Evelyn Cheatham, who tragically passed away during our last evacuations. In her role to bring about change following the mistaken shooting death of Andy Lopez, Cheatham was steadfast in a community effort to restore trust in the Sheriff’s Office through an oversight process.

Regrettably, the experience with changing anything tends to show that many stakeholders wait to see if they will be on the right side of the proposed change while others step up to lead.

Evelyn Cheatham chose to lead the change she believed in and inspired others to follow. She will be dearly missed in our community.

JOHN MUTZ

Sebastopol

A security threat

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s recollection of events is contrary to fact and public discretion. His assertion of his belief over that which is commonly known is proof of how ineptly he collects information to his own benefit. Our national security is more at risk from Trump’s behavior than outside influence — other than that of Russia, the true deep state.

J.W. HALE

Petaluma

Safe, sober driving

EDITOR: Both ends of California have had an unpleasant welcome to the holiday season. Northern California dealt with the wind-whipped Kincade fire in Sonoma County while blowtorch-like winds in Southern California fueled the Maria fire in Ventura County.

Holiday gatherings will happen, nevertheless. Some drink for fun, to interact socially or maybe to drown their sorrows. Whatever the reason, take caution. Drinking has dug up many social evils. One vile act is driving drunk.

A drunken driver hit me when I was 16 in 1992. My hearing, talking and walking were damaged.

Alcohol rapidly moves throughout the body once swallowed. You aren’t to the point where you are falling off the earth, but you feel warm and bubbly. If you feel different, you drive different. A drink may be one too many. Buzzed driving is drunken driving.

Show appreciation to the first responders’ service by following laws. If you are a little tipsy, don’t drive. Taking busy roads or secret pathways to get home after drinking is foolish. Avoid dreadful consequences and impress people by having a sober person drive you. Do not end the year with an arrest or death.

Be the drinker who follows my words and saves lives. Happy holidays.

LORI MARTIN

Tracy



