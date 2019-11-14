Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
November 14, 2019, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A case of bribery

EDITOR: Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution says the president “Shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The framers ranked bribery second only to treason in importance. Did the president bribe or attempt to bribe the Ukraine head of state with taxpayer-funded, congressionally approved money for his own political gain?

U.S. Code 18, sections 201-203, say it’s a bribe to make an offer of money to influence behavior, especially in an official government capacity. The bribe need not be accepted. The bribe offer or demand itself is evidence of a corrupt intent.

A single charge of bribery against the president would keep a laser focus on his conduct. The inquiry wouldn’t get lost on endless interpretations or arguments about the meaning of quid pro quo, abuse of power, obstruction, extortion, and so forth.

A conservative U.S. Supreme Court will have to address the word bribery as used in the Constitution and senators, who seem to tolerate the president’s behavior, may find it difficult to defend or approve presidential bribery as a normal function of government.

BILL KUZIARA

Sebastopol

Perpetual water rights

EDITOR: The Interior Department is close to awarding perpetual water rights to the Westlands Water District. This district services some of the wealthiest and most politically influential corporate farmers. Does the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation really think that awarding perpetual water rights to agribusiness is a good thing? Let’s put this in perspective: You can survive six months without food (using the Bobby Sands model), you can survive only six days without water and about six minutes without air.

Forget the obvious conflict of interest of the interior secretary (a former Westlands lobbyist) and forget that water belongs to everybody (it isn’t like these corporate entities have a patent on water). Does anyone think that awarding anything in perpetuity is a good thing? If water rights can be granted in perpetuity, they should go to the people, not corporations (whose interests may harm their end-users).

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Access to public updates

EDITOR: Access to important information from public websites during the recent Kincade fire was limited by the requirement to be a Facebook participant. When visiting the town of Windsor and other public agency websites there were messages that stated to obtain the latest information and updates the person needs to create an account and visit Facebook.

I suggest it is inappropriate for public entities to require participation in a commercial entity, such as Facebook, in order to obtain information. The current investigations by numerous state attorneys general, including California’s, into how Facebook uses personal data should raise concern about the use of this commercial platform, especially during emergency events.

ED KINNEY

Windsor

Meeting the homeless

EDITOR: Mark Sappenfield, the editor of the Christian Science Monitor, as a South Asia reporter years ago asked to be assigned to Afghanistan as little as possible because his expectation was chaos, carnage, hatred. On a reporting trip, he found hospitality, humor and extraordinary beauty and now says, “There’s no place I’d rather go.”

Thus it is among homeless residents of Santa Rosa, particularly those living glaringly hard Joe Rodota Trail lives — toiletless, objects of hate, taunts, many, if not most, with no income, and long-time advocates living warm and dry.

We met recently with a dozen or more “leaders,” men and women who take informal responsibility for the morale of 160 Rodota campers, encouraging cooperation and doing what’s possible to keep the camp clean.

Several of us have enjoyed the friendship of individual homeless campers for years. At our meeting, we marveled at the goodness and promise of homeless folks we stood among.

Those are the seeds of homeless residents’ best self.

BOB HIGHAM

Santa Rosa

More than a helmet

EDITOR: Your editorial about bike helmets didn’t go far enough (“Requiring bike helmets for all ages will save lives,” Friday). Cyclists should be required to have a functioning red blinker on the rear and on the front of their bike, day or night.

Vehicles are encouraged to drive with lights on during the day and are required to have lights if it is raining. Bicycles should follow that example, if not by law, then by common sense and safety.

Those cyclists wearing dark clothing put themselves at risk. I say wear helmets, have red front and rear blinking lights and wear light-colored clothing. This will save more lives.

GERRY SCHULTZ

Occidental

Loyalty to the people

EDITOR: Lately, there has been a lot of talk about loyalty. In family and in business, loyalty is indeed important toward family members and company owners and employees. But not in government. Loyalty in government should and must be toward the Constitution and citizens of each level of government, not to individual members of a governing body.

Citizens have entrusted their welfare to elected or appointed officials, and that trust must be foremost in all actions by all government officials. As part of that trust, loyalty must be toward the people, not other government officials.

RONALD W. THURNER

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine