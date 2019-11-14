Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

A case of bribery

EDITOR: Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution says the president “Shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The framers ranked bribery second only to treason in importance. Did the president bribe or attempt to bribe the Ukraine head of state with taxpayer-funded, congressionally approved money for his own political gain?

U.S. Code 18, sections 201-203, say it’s a bribe to make an offer of money to influence behavior, especially in an official government capacity. The bribe need not be accepted. The bribe offer or demand itself is evidence of a corrupt intent.

A single charge of bribery against the president would keep a laser focus on his conduct. The inquiry wouldn’t get lost on endless interpretations or arguments about the meaning of quid pro quo, abuse of power, obstruction, extortion, and so forth.

A conservative U.S. Supreme Court will have to address the word bribery as used in the Constitution and senators, who seem to tolerate the president’s behavior, may find it difficult to defend or approve presidential bribery as a normal function of government.

BILL KUZIARA

Sebastopol

Perpetual water rights

EDITOR: The Interior Department is close to awarding perpetual water rights to the Westlands Water District. This district services some of the wealthiest and most politically influential corporate farmers. Does the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation really think that awarding perpetual water rights to agribusiness is a good thing? Let’s put this in perspective: You can survive six months without food (using the Bobby Sands model), you can survive only six days without water and about six minutes without air.

Forget the obvious conflict of interest of the interior secretary (a former Westlands lobbyist) and forget that water belongs to everybody (it isn’t like these corporate entities have a patent on water). Does anyone think that awarding anything in perpetuity is a good thing? If water rights can be granted in perpetuity, they should go to the people, not corporations (whose interests may harm their end-users).

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Access to public updates

EDITOR: Access to important information from public websites during the recent Kincade fire was limited by the requirement to be a Facebook participant. When visiting the town of Windsor and other public agency websites there were messages that stated to obtain the latest information and updates the person needs to create an account and visit Facebook.

I suggest it is inappropriate for public entities to require participation in a commercial entity, such as Facebook, in order to obtain information. The current investigations by numerous state attorneys general, including California’s, into how Facebook uses personal data should raise concern about the use of this commercial platform, especially during emergency events.

ED KINNEY

Windsor

Meeting the homeless

EDITOR: Mark Sappenfield, the editor of the Christian Science Monitor, as a South Asia reporter years ago asked to be assigned to Afghanistan as little as possible because his expectation was chaos, carnage, hatred. On a reporting trip, he found hospitality, humor and extraordinary beauty and now says, “There’s no place I’d rather go.”