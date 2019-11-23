Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A Cold War pawn

EDITOR: In the editorial dated Nov. 13 (“Focus on facts as impeachment hearings unfold”) there is a sentence with which I agree except for the italicized words: “U.S. diplomats accuse Trump of tying desperately needed military aid to his demand for a Ukrainian investigation of …”

Truly the last thing Ukraine needs is military aid. It would embroil Ukraine into a continual war and debts. It will fill the pockets of those who own shares in the military industrial complex, because it will entail a permanent arms race.

Russia isn’t about to tolerate U.S. missiles at its border any more than the U.S. did Soviet missiles in Cuba. Fortunately, John F. Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev didn’t listen to their military leaders, and missiles were removed from Cuba and Turkey. They placed the first stone to end the Cold War. Unfortunately, the military industrial complex later sabotaged it to justify the need for a huge defense budget, because the U.S. may have to fight wars simultaneously on two continents.

Now Russia is depicted as an enemy when it would be a natural ally to contain China. Russia has vastly more potential areas of conflicts with China than with the U.S.

HUBERT MOREL-SEYTOUX

Santa Rosa

Cyclists and safety

EDITOR: To all the critics of The Press Democrat editorial on bicycle helmets, why (“Requiring bike helmets for all ages will save lives,” Nov. 8)? If you want answers as to why there are so many accidents on bicycles, just venture outside and watch. Use the Humboldt Street “bicycle boulevard” as an example. Spend 20 minutes walking the boulevard and take note of how many cyclists ignore the rules of the road. I guarantee that you will see in excess of 90% of cyclists ignoring the rules.

Don’t blame the cars, and don’t blame the roads. When you ride, it is your responsibility to abide by the rules, and ultimately bicyclists are responsible for keeping themselves safe to avoid injury. So wear the helmet, put working lights on your bikes, wear bright clothes and familiarize yourselves with and comply with the rules.

Accidents will happen, but it is ultimately up to the rider to do everything they can to protect themselves. Blaming others won’t keep you safe.

JULIUS ORTH

Santa Rosa

Helping downtown

EDITOR: I’m glad parking in downtown Santa Rosa will be free after 6 p.m. (“SR to roll back meter hours downtown,” Wednesday). Charging for parking until 8 p.m. was so shortsighted. After the 2017 fires, the City Council should have been supporting downtown not adding to its burdens.

PAM MILLIGAN

Santa Rosa

Business failure

EDITOR: PG&E, three little letters with a whole lot of power. Well, here’s three little letters for you: WTF? You try living without power or gas for four or five nights at a stretch and tell me what letters come up for you.

I want to know why this company can’t shut off, and more importantly, turn on power in a timely fashion. Where is the money from its considerable profits going ($1.6 billion from one quarter in 2017)? It surely hasn’t gone into maintaining and replacing infrastructure and equipment. Surely it hasn’t gone into improving service to customers. So where’s the money gone besides the pockets of your executives and shareholders? How much of our money goes to lobbyists and PR peddlers in Sacramento?