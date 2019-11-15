Collins: The only show in Trump Town

Here come the holidays, and all we’re going to hear about is Ukraine.

I know, who’d have thought? There’s the impeachment drama, and it’s all about Ukraine. The Democratic primaries are coming up, and every one of the 92 candidates is worried about mispronouncing Kyiv.

You’re going to be arguing about it at every office party. Did President Donald Trump really threaten to withhold military aid unless Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, helped him dig up some dirt on Joe Biden?

Topic for discussion. Would you be happier if everybody was talking about:

A) The way the Russians made Trump president.

B) The way Joe Biden’s son made a ton of money in Ukraine.

C) Controversy over the Dallas Cowboys’ plans for the Thanksgiving Day halftime performance.

Yeah, you always go for C.

The House Intelligence Committee kicked off its public impeachment hearings Wednesday with the famous phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy, who was ebullient about winning the parliamentary elections. After swooping through congratulations, Trump got to, “I would like you to do us a favor though.” Which of course involved an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Much easier to move through this part if we all agree in advance that taking a big-bucks job from a Ukrainian gas company when you know nothing whatsoever about gas is acceptable only if your father is not a famous politician and you won the post in an international lottery.

But before we leave the subject, people, is it fair to point out that while the Intelligence Committee was holding its hearing, Trump was meeting with his great friend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan? And to wonder if they took the opportunity to discuss Erdogan’s son-in-law, the national finance minister, who is friends with White House adviser Jared Kushner?

Back to Ukraine. Before now, most of the political talk about Ukraine involved a very complicated right-wing conspiracy theory that the country was the epicenter of a pro-Hillary Clinton plot to make it look as if Russia conspired to help Trump get elected.

Nobody loves a conspiracy like a Sore Winner.

“It seems you agreed, wittingly or unwittingly, to participate in a drama,” Republican Devin Nunes told the Intelligence Committee witnesses. “But the main performance, the Russia hoax, has ended. And you’ve been cast in the low-rent Ukrainian sequel.”

Not in the least depressed by that opening, the two witnesses, both veteran American diplomats, provided a lot of evidence that Trump was pressuring Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens. Republicans noted that neither of them had actually heard the words from the president himself. This would be a reasonable complaint if the administration had allowed anyone who did talk with him to testify.

Still to be heard from, however, is Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, a big political donor and an extremely chatty guy who was quoted continually.

Biggest news of the day was Ambassador William Taylor’s recounting of a call between Trump and Sondland. The president — whose voice really does carry over a cellphone — was heard referring to “the investigations.” After which Sondland commented that Trump cared much more about investigating Joe and Hunter Biden than he did about Ukraine.