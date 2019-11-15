PD Editorial: City Council members can’t phone it in every week

Where does Julie Combs live?

The Santa Rosa city councilwoman phoned into Tuesday’s council meeting from Cuenca, Ecuador, and the agenda for the upcoming meeting says she’ll be calling in again.

With smartphone apps and teleconferencing software shrinking the globe, it isn’t unprecedented, or even particularly unusual, for elected officials to participate in official proceedings while traveling for business or pleasure.

But Combs’ constituents have reason to wonder whether she has moved to South America.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, she said Santa Rosa is her primary residence. However, there is a “for sale” in front of her house in the Doyle Park neighborhood.

Combs, who has a year left on her second City Council term, has been present at City Hall for only one council meeting since Oct. 1, when her colleagues rejected her request to change the rules for filling a vacancy so she could participate in the selection of her own successor. Prior to that meeting, Combs told Staff Writer Will Schmitt that she and her husband were considering a move to Ecuador, citing health and financial reasons.

On Oct. 2, Combs posted a photo of her dogs on Facebook and said, “Sending our pups on ahead to Ecuador. Hard to watch them go- Pet Express tells me they also fly Canine Companion dogs. We will be in EC for several weeks as we sort out our second home there.”

Santa Rosa’s city charter says if any official is absent for more than 30 consecutive days without permission from the council “or shall fail to qualify … his or her office shall thereupon become vacant.” The phrase “fail to qualify” isn’t defined in the charter, but council candidates are required to be city residents, so it isn’t a stretch to imagine that moving out of the city would constitute a failure to qualify.

Given the responsibilities of the job, including the need to be accessible to constituents, being here a few days a month is no substitute for living here full time.

In her Facebook post, Combs noted that she can be gone for 30 days at a time and said she is looking for a more affordable home in Santa Rosa. She said she will have more to say at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Combs’ absence hasn’t gone unnoticed by her colleagues or her constituents.

At this week’s meeting, Councilman Ernesto Olivares asked the city manager and city attorney to investigate. And Tony Geraldi of Santa Rosa called on Combs to return or resign: “How can council member Combs be considered a true representative of our beloved community when she no longer lives here?”

Serving on the City Council requires a large commitment of time without much compensation. It’s also a privilege reserved for local residents. In asking to change the rules for filling a vacancy, Combs said she wanted to ensure that the views of her supporters are represented at City Hall. OK, but if Combs isn’t going to be a full-time resident of Santa Rosa anymore, someone else should be representing them.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.