Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

November 16, 2019, 12:09AM
Standing with teachers

EDITOR: On Wednesday, I witnessed a great lesson in courage taught by West Sonoma County High School District educators (“Teachers form picket lines,” Thursday). Teachers stood outside their school, Analy, and chanted in solidarity for a fair settlement to end their strike.

Fact-finding has shown that the district can settle with the teachers’ demands. It’s time that the school board and the superintendent prioritize and pay teachers a living wage and protect their health benefits.

It takes courage to take concerted action such as a strike. Teachers want more than anything to be in their classrooms with their students.

I bargained for teachers for 23 of the 40 years that I taught. I saw how management moves money around and cries poor and licks its chops considering reducing health benefits. I also saw district management waste millions of dollars hopping from one program to another.

Teachers shouldn’t have to spend the energy to fight for a modest living, yet they do. Looking back, I resent all of the lost time that could have been devoted to the classroom.

Educators from all over the county should be inspired by the courage of these west county teachers. It was an honor to stand and march with them.

It was refreshing to see these teachers demonstrate their courage.

LANNY LOWERY

Rohnert Park

Small business relief

EDITOR: The Kincade fire has been devastating to small businesses like mine, Sonoma Hot Sauce, that depend on a consistent and fruitful harvest season. The impact of these fires on our community has been well documented, but we need to talk about solutions for small businesses that are desperate for support.

I have a woman-owned Latino business that makes all-natural Sonoma-sourced hot sauce. For months, I’ve been preparing for my yearly harvest, but the fire evacuated most of the harvesters. Because of the fire, I have lost all of my crops and therefore all of my profit for next year.

Disasters like this one disproportionately affect small businesses. For those of us who run our businesses from home, when we lose our houses or even our electricity it can be very destructive. It’s not surprising then that 25% of businesses don’t reopen after a natural disaster.

This is why we desperately need more dedicated funding to Small Business Administration disaster relief programs and lending, and we need to ensure our local small business development centers are fully equipped to aid small businesses in our post-disaster recovery.

Small businesses are essential to our local economies, but without support, we can’t survive disasters like this one.

DEB RAMIREZ ROCK

Rohnert Park

The GOP strategy

EDITOR: So now what is the Republican strategy in Washington? Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, has stated that “this administration is not capable of forming a coherent policy” regarding Ukraine. I submit that Graham has placed the tee on the field. Who will now place the ball, and who will kick the ball? What we do now see is where the goalposts are: the 25th Amendment.

RICK HARRINGTON

Guerneville

A vivid narrative

EDITOR: The Sunday front-page article describing the battle to save Windsor (and possibly all of west Sonoma County) was a special piece of journalism (“Windsor’s salvation carried out ‘perfectly’”). Staff Writer Mary Callahan’s account was a vivid, heart-pounding narrative told from multiple perspectives that put the reader in the middle of the truly heroic effort to stop the fire on the fringe of Windsor.

As a journalist who worked for the New York Times and San Francisco Chronicle, I fully appreciate the work that went into telling this dramatic story and the courage of the newspaper’s photographers who captured it. It read like a battle in the middle of war. No one could come away without feeling indebted to the firefighters who fought this fire to a standstill in people’s backyards, on their roofs, in the streets, hoping they would not have to fall back.

This was a master work of journalism worthy of the astounding, relentless battle waged by the extraordinary men and women who fought it on the fire line.

WILLIAM CARLSEN

Sebastopol

Choosing state cars

EDITOR: With Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors’ decision earlier this month to support the Trump administration’s rollback of the state of California’s legally mandated ability to establish its more climate- and air-quality-friendly automobile mileage standards, I hope the state will henceforth limit the vehicles it purchases for its fleets to Ford, BMW, Honda and Volkswagen, the four automakers that have agreed to comply.

And it is hoped that the 23 states that support California’s Clean Air Act waiver will follow suit. To give you a sense of this buying clout, between 2015 and 2018 California alone purchased over $7 billion worth of vehicles. With approximately 500,000 vehicles owned by all 50 states, driving new purchases from just these 24 states to the four compliant automakers might provide the incentive the Trump-backing automakers need to rethink their air- polluting, climate-destroying position.

California should flex its muscle as the world’s fifth-largest economy.

BRIAN ERWIN

Santa Rosa

