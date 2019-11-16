The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“It’s a good thing you can’t read, Buddy. The news would wipe that smile right off your face.”
RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa
“That’s OK, boy. You don’t have to speak. I can read it all right here.”
KEVIN FEENAN, Santa Rosa
“After I roll this up and smack myself on the head, let’s go howl at the moon.”
SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.
“They say it’s a dog-eat-dog world, but it’s really the other way around.”
LEW TABER, Rohnert Park
“Good dog, but you can stop bringing in the newspaper.”
KEVIN EISENBERG, Calistoga