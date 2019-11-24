Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Controlling costs

EDITOR: Kevin Schulman’s commentary (“ ‘Medicare for All’ won’t fix soaring costs,” Nov. 17) should have been titled, “The only way to fix health care costs is Medicare for All.”

Schulman correctly elucidates the problem:

— High cost for employer-provided policies: $20,576 (approximately $14,000 from employers and $6,000 from employees, excluding co-pays and deductibles).

— Consolidation of hospitals and physicians resulting in leverage in negotiating prices (90% of markets are highly consolidated).

— Prices for new and old drugs, including generics, continue to rise.

— The need to reduce administrative costs (currently 30% of the health care dollar); a typical primary care physician spends $100,000 annually on billing and collection.

Medicare for All is a single-payer system that would reduce administrative costs by an estimated $400 billion to $500 billion annually, pay hospitals a fixed amount for operations with a separate pool for capital needs (no matter the size or geographic extent of the hospital corporation) and negotiate drug prices (currently 40% to 50% higher than in comparable countries).

Example: Taiwan’s health care system established in the 1990s has costs of 6.2% of GDP and increases 3.2 % annually. In the U.S., we are at 18.2% of GDP and increase 4.2% annually.

Medicare for All is the only solution — no more medical bankruptcies, no more surprise medical bills.

DR. NICHOLAS H. ANTON

Santa Rosa

State’s punishing taxes

EDITOR: Mike Awtry’s letter (“Listening to business,” Tuesday) grabbed my attention. The reasons so many Sonoma County businesses are struggling or closing are California’s crazy regulatory environment, its inability to provide affordable housing/reasonable rents and its insane taxes. Here are some numbers:

— The sales tax rate is 7.5%–10% depending on where you live.

— The average cost of gasoline is $3.79 a gallon, compared with an average of $2.26 in the rest of the country. California’s gas tax is 53 cents per gallon, highest in the nation.

— The property tax rate is reasonable if you have been in the same place for a long time. New buyers pay property taxes based on the inflated cost of properties today.

— The top state income tax rate is 13.3%. California residents pay that same rate on capital gains as do most states. But the tax rates for most other states are much lower than in California.

In the past seven years, Bay Area real estate prices have increased 91%, miles beyond inflation.

California has the highest GDP and population in the country. We should be enjoying economies of scale, instead of suffocating taxes and the cost of living. The politicians are killing us. Spend, spend, spend is all they know.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Will and the humanities

EDITOR: The ancient Greeks invented the humanities, providing the first historians, dramatists and philosophers. They believed theater’s purpose was to develop virtuous citizens; Homer was their scripture. In the Funeral Oration, Pericles proclaimed that the incandescence of the democracy that Athens had pioneered justified the war against Sparta’s oligarchy, which threatened to extinguish it.

George Will’s notion that teachers cause less humanities enrollment is sophistry (“The decline and fall of the humanities,” Nov. 14). People today are indoctrinated into thinking the greatest good is materialism rather than the truth, justice and beauty that spring from the humanities, and they act accordingly. Homer, Dante and Shakespeare, et al., may train character, but they do not excrete the consumers on whom the market feasts.