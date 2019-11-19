Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

New normal? No thanks

EDITOR: The theme of fires, evacuations and widespread public safety power shutdowns graced several sections of Sunday’s paper. It is a cascade of losses. Lost lives, lost property, lost income, lost crops, lost school days, lost work days, lost peace of mind, lost ability to think clearly, lost peace, lost joy, lost sanity (for me anyway), lost food, lost money, lost therapy, lost medications. This can’t go on. It can’t be the new normal, we keep hearing.

Guess what may be next? On the same page as the article about support for people who have losses from the fires is the warning of a possible PG&E outage this coming Wednesday or Thursday.

I lost power for five days in the last outage. It was confusing, disorienting and exhausting. It isn’t just October. Fire season is year-round now. If this outage were a week from now, how many people would be stuck celebrating Thanksgiving without power?

Stop saying this can’t be the new normal. It’s time for Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Public Utilities Commission and county leaders to do something. People are tired, scared and overwhelmed. This is unsustainable.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Santa Rosa’s arts district

EDITOR: Thank you for covering the SOFA Winterblast event this past weekend (“Arts fest offers a break,” Nov. 10). Every year brings new delights — local artists display their works, brightly lit sofas roll down the street, the Hubbub Club plays parade music, food trucks offer tasty treats, and the crowd enjoys every minute of it. Many people exclaim, “We can’t wait to come back next year!”

You don’t have to wait a year to enjoy local art in the SOFA Arts District. Stroll down Sebastopol Avenue from Santa Rosa Avenue to South A Street, and you will find 11 murals on display. Take Art Alley back to Santa Rosa Avenue and you will encounter eight more murals, fancy cut-outs and sculptures. There are more sculptures and three murals on view in Juilliard Park and another two murals behind Bike Czar, located one block from the park.

Most of the murals in the arts district are on private property. The owners understand how important art is to our community but especially in this neighborhood where artists have been working for 30 years or more in private studios and creating events like Winterblast and the First Friday Art Walk.

Don’t wait until next November to check out the SOFA Arts District. We’re open 365 days a year for your viewing pleasure.

JUDY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

Ungracious council

EDITOR: Hypocrisy and cruelty are unattractive traits everywhere, especially on the City Council. What is it about us that group behavior includes attacking the wounded wolf? Santa Rosa Councilwoman Julie Combs has been forthcoming about her health and housing challenges, and City Council members attack her?

The great defenders of the people’s well-being and housing are ungracious with their own colleague. A disappointment I won’t forget.

MICHELINE JUSTMAN

Santa Rosa

Listening to businesses

EDITOR: The emphasis on local business is one aspect that sets Sonoma County apart. But after reading several articles within a few days about multiple restaurants closing in downtown Santa Rosa and how other establishments are under duress from power outages, I wonder if our city is doing enough to promote a healthy environment that allows local businesses to thrive.