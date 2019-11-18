Olmsted: Watergate led sweeping reforms. Here's what should change after Trump

Three years after he resigned the presidency, Richard Nixon declared that the nation's chief executive, properly understood, is the law. "When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal," he explained. Reformers in Congress disagreed, and they embarked on a campaign of lawmaking to ensure that nothing like Nixon's crimes and abuses, known collectively as Watergate, could ever happen again.

Those laws could not stand the test of time. The post-Watergate reformers revolutionized the way we treat campaign finance, government ethics, intelligence oversight and the president's war powers. But they could not anticipate, let alone prevent, further, increasingly brazen and innovative abuses of executive power. And now we're living through a new battle between Congress and the president, a new impeachment inquiry and a new constitutional crisis.

President Donald Trump has governed unlike any previous president, far surpassing Nixon in his zeal to ignore, jettison or rewrite the nation's norms. Even his allies in the Republican Party, in which Trump still has 89% support, according to Gallup, have denounced his efforts to recruit foreign help in winning elections and to profit from his family business while holding office.

Eventually, when Trump is gone, Congress and his successor may have a chance to pass reforms that stop a future president from repeating his sins. What might the post-Trump legislation look like?

Much of what Nixon did was already against the law. It was illegal to promise ambassadorial posts or other government favors for specific campaign donations, and Nixon's personal lawyer was convicted of that crime. It was illegal to use campaign cash to buy the silence of co-conspirators, as E. Howard Hunt did at Nixon's direction, and to break into political opponents' offices to plant listening devices.

But the president's defenders insisted that many of his other actions, though they might have shocked the conscience, did not violate any laws. The president secretly bombed Cambodia, a neutral country, without consulting or even notifying Congress — and then ordered others to falsify records of his actions. He sent U.S. troops to fight in Cambodia without congressional approval. He ordered wiretaps on journalists without getting warrants; he oversaw massive, domestic spying programs without congressional consultation; he many times refused to give information that lawmakers requested as part of their impeachment inquiry.

In November 1974, the first post-Watergate elections brought in a new class of first-time members of Congress determined to ensure that future presidents knew they could not act like Nixon, on pain of prosecution. Popular revulsion against Nixon and his party gave Democrats 61 Senate seats and a supermajority in the House. Democrats, if unified, could override a presidential veto.

They began to lash reins onto a future runaway presidency. To counter the Nixon campaign's use of extortion as a fundraising tool, they limited individuals to $1,000 gifts per cycle and congressional candidates to campaign spending caps of $70,000 in the House and $250,000 in the Senate. (They were later lifted.) Congress also required candidates to file periodic reports on donors with the new Federal Election Commission.

In response to Nixon's penchant for secrecy, the reformers mandated more governmental transparency and codified ethical norms. The Ethics in Government Act required public officials to disclose their financial information; it also set out the conditions for triggering the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate executive misconduct. Amendments to the Freedom of Information Act, which originally passed in 1966, and a new Privacy Act made it easier for ordinary citizens to demand information and documents from the government.