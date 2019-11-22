Subscribe

PD Editorial: Combs resignation serves the city

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
November 22, 2019, 12:09AM

Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Julie Combs made the right choice in resigning with a little more than a year left in her second term. Combs’ split residency inevitably became a distraction when she started participating in City Council meetings from Cuenca, Ecuador, soon after her colleagues denied her request to participate in the selection of her own successor if she stepped down early. Combs says Santa Rosa remains her primary residence, but she and her husband purchased a condominium in Ecuador and put their house here up for sale.

We believe it would set a bad precedent for any City Council member to be a part-time resident. Combs’ resignation, which takes effect Monday, starts a 60-day clock for the council to choose a successor, or schedule a special election. Given the short timeframe before the next regular election and the council’s busy agenda, an appointment makes sense. It would get the council back to full strength quickly. If the council chooses that route, the public — including Combs — must have a chance to hear from the applicants and address the council prior to an appointment.

