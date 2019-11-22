PD Editorial: The Senate’s silence on gun violence

Eight days ago, a Southern California high school student shot five classmates, killing two of them, before shooting himself. On Saturday, a San Diego man killed his estranged wife and three of their children. A day later, four people were killed and six others were wounded in a shooting at a backyard party in Fresno. That’s three mass shootings in four days in just one state. You’re forgiven if the Halloween night blood bath in Orinda and the Oct. 22 shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa are beginning to feel like ancient history.

In February, the House of Representatives passed two bills intended to keep guns out of the hands of felons and others prohibited from possessing firearms. One of the bills, sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, would close the gun show loophole in the federal law requiring a background check prior to firearms sales. The second measure would give the FBI more time to complete those background checks in hopes of preventing a repeat of the missed deadline that allowed the sale of a gun to an ineligible buyer who used it to kill nine people in a Charleston, South Carolina church in 2015.

The sound from the U.S. Senate … crickets.

