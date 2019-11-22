PD Editorial: With gratitude to firefighters

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, we’re thinking about some of the things that we’re grateful for this year. Topping our list are the thousands of firefighters, from Sonoma County and across the country, who held the line against the Kincade fire, highlighted by a dramatic house-to-house stand on Oct. 27 that saved a Windsor neighborhood. “There was just that spirit of, ‘We’re not letting this fire come to our town,’ ” Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine told Staff Writer Mary Callahan.

The word “hero” gets tossed around a lot these days, but the battle for Windsor truly was a heroic effort. And local residents responded with a display of appreciation that will pay dividends in Sonoma County and elsewhere for years to come: establishing a scholarship fund for students at Santa Rosa Junior College’s firefighting training program. About 80% of local firefighters get their training at SRCJ, according to school officials.

Tax-exempt donations to the Windsor Residents Firefighters Appreciation Fund may be made by check, payable to the SRJC Foundation, at 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa 95401; online at santarosa.edu/foundation, or at any Exchange Bank branch.

