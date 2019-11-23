The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Now it says before we place our order, we have to accept their terms.”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“Cancel Thanksgiving, Leonard. PG&E is scheduling another power shut-off.”

SUZANNE LANDEROS, Santa Rosa

“Ralph, you gave her five stars for bringing water?”

SHIRRYL BAYLESS, Sonoma

“I don’t believe your text. You want us to put these things away and resort to an actual face-to-face conversation?”

JIM FAHY, Santa Rosa

“When I type in YouTube, it corrects to Ukraine.”

JERRY STEMACH, San Francisco