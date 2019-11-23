PD Editorial: Lawmakers get smacked down on Trump’s taxes

The only thing surprising in this week’s California Supreme Court decision invalidating a law meant to force President Donald Trump to cough up his tax returns was the justices’ unanimity. This wasn’t a close call, and lawmakers should have known that. As much as California is a leader on many issues, it needn’t and can’t solve every national challenge.

To be clear, Trump should release his tax returns. He’s not required to do so, but his refusal sets a horrible precedent for future presidential candidates.

Tax returns can contain a great deal of information about a candidate’s wealth or lack thereof. Where did it come from? What was some of it spent on? What loopholes in tax law did the candidate exploit to protect it? Maybe the money came from inflated speaking fees before special interests that might someday want to sway a president. Maybe some of it was spent to pay off a porn star. These are things voters rightly should consider in deciding how to cast their ballot.

Such issues are especially important when so many candidates are wealthy. Trump’s public persona is built upon an image of wealth and opulence. His 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, had an estimated net worth in the tens of millions. The leading Democratic primary candidates this year, with the exception of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, are all estimated to be worth north of a million.

Yet nothing in federal election law requires disclosure, so California lawmakers took it upon themselves to force it. They passed a law that makes sharing five years of tax returns a requirement to appear on the state’s presidential primary ballot. Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed their first attempt in 2017, but Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on it to the joy of progressives who wanted to stick it to Trump.

Analysts warned that the requirement probably wouldn’t survive legal scrutiny. California’s constitution laudably envisions maximizing voter choice in primaries. It doesn’t allow elected officials to erect barriers.

Not that the law would have worked against Trump anyway. He doesn’t face serious competition for the Republican nomination. He could have simply skipped the California primary. At least the law kept a spotlight on Trump’s refusal.

Constitutionality aside, this was also bad policy once one got past the current occupant of the White House. Arbitrarily choosing personal disclosures as a prerequisite for running for office is a slippery slope.

As Brown cautioned in his veto message, “Today we require tax returns, but what would be next? Five years of health records? A certified birth certificate? High school report cards? And will these requirements vary depending on which political party is in power? A qualified candidate’s ability to appear on the ballot is fundamental to our democratic system.”

One unintended consequence of the las might be a hefty legal bill for the state. Having prevailed, the Republicans who challenged the law now are entitled to seek payment of their legal fees. We haven’t seen a final tally, but it probably won’t be cheap. The next time lawmakers are up for reelection, voters might ask them if it was worth it.

