Friday’s Letters to the Editor

The voters will decide

EDITOR: Most of the impeachment process is over. The rest is predictable. The House will (correctly) vote to impeach, with little or no Republican support. The Senate will vote to acquit, despite overwhelming evidence of crimes committed by this despicable grifter, who will declare victory and complete exoneration.

Donald Trump’s supporters will continue to support him, including sycophants like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the average clueless guy in the street.

It should be clear by now that there is nothing the rest of us can do to get rid of him, short of defeating him in the election. All the investigating has resulted in mostly nothing. All that matters now is finding the candidate who can beat him. I’d vote for a dead person.

Think back to the time before the last election, and try to imagine how you would have reacted to the current state of politics. It’s nearly impossible to absorb how much the country has been degraded. He is a stain on our history.

I grew up in Queens, at the same time as Trump. I know the type. Other New York movers and shakers considered him a lowlife and a fraud. He still is. Vote him out.

JEFFREY A. RAPP

Healdsburg

Our ‘nonresidential’ area

EDITOR: A letter said the homeless cannot be moved legally unless there are enough shelter beds and suggested moving them to a “nonresidential” area around an existing shelter in southwest Santa Rosa (“Open a homeless camp,” Nov. 22).

The surrounding residential community might take issue with the assessment that their very real existing homes are “nonresidential.” Walk across the street from the shelter, and you will see homes now occupied. The residents have not moved out. Go down the “nonresidential” street with homes on both sides leading to a public school.

Is the writer saying the homeless can legally do anything because there aren’t enough shelter beds? This is absurd. It is illegal to defecate or urinate in public. The campers along the trail have taken over a public area and created a public health hazard.

A better solution is opening the fairgrounds. There must be close to a thousand “rooms” with water and electricity that are empty most of the year, other buildings with bathrooms and more facilities. There’s plenty of empty space for the cars, vans and motor homes. Are horses more important than people? There’s one entrance, and it won’t impact the outlying neighborhood.

STUART KIEHL

Santa Rosa

Wetlands development

EDITOR: The city of Petaluma, recently recognized as a leader in the county for declaring a climate crisis and forming a climate commission, is facing a crisis of its own — developers chomping at the bit to build on wetlands and floodplains of the upper Petaluma River.

We know how valuable wetlands are for absorbing carbon and mitigating the impacts from intense storms and frequent flooding related to climate change. Petaluma knows that waters from San Francisco Bay are coming, putting their beloved historic downtown at serious risk of flooding due to sea level rise.

After seeing the Barlow Center in Sebsatopol underwater almost immediately after it was built, we know better than to cover our floodplains with concrete and expect anything other than more flooding.