Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

November 29, 2019, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The voters will decide

EDITOR: Most of the impeachment process is over. The rest is predictable. The House will (correctly) vote to impeach, with little or no Republican support. The Senate will vote to acquit, despite overwhelming evidence of crimes committed by this despicable grifter, who will declare victory and complete exoneration.

Donald Trump’s supporters will continue to support him, including sycophants like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the average clueless guy in the street.

It should be clear by now that there is nothing the rest of us can do to get rid of him, short of defeating him in the election. All the investigating has resulted in mostly nothing. All that matters now is finding the candidate who can beat him. I’d vote for a dead person.

Think back to the time before the last election, and try to imagine how you would have reacted to the current state of politics. It’s nearly impossible to absorb how much the country has been degraded. He is a stain on our history.

I grew up in Queens, at the same time as Trump. I know the type. Other New York movers and shakers considered him a lowlife and a fraud. He still is. Vote him out.

JEFFREY A. RAPP

Healdsburg

Our ‘nonresidential’ area

EDITOR: A letter said the homeless cannot be moved legally unless there are enough shelter beds and suggested moving them to a “nonresidential” area around an existing shelter in southwest Santa Rosa (“Open a homeless camp,” Nov. 22).

The surrounding residential community might take issue with the assessment that their very real existing homes are “nonresidential.” Walk across the street from the shelter, and you will see homes now occupied. The residents have not moved out. Go down the “nonresidential” street with homes on both sides leading to a public school.

Is the writer saying the homeless can legally do anything because there aren’t enough shelter beds? This is absurd. It is illegal to defecate or urinate in public. The campers along the trail have taken over a public area and created a public health hazard.

A better solution is opening the fairgrounds. There must be close to a thousand “rooms” with water and electricity that are empty most of the year, other buildings with bathrooms and more facilities. There’s plenty of empty space for the cars, vans and motor homes. Are horses more important than people? There’s one entrance, and it won’t impact the outlying neighborhood.

STUART KIEHL

Santa Rosa

Wetlands development

EDITOR: The city of Petaluma, recently recognized as a leader in the county for declaring a climate crisis and forming a climate commission, is facing a crisis of its own — developers chomping at the bit to build on wetlands and floodplains of the upper Petaluma River.

We know how valuable wetlands are for absorbing carbon and mitigating the impacts from intense storms and frequent flooding related to climate change. Petaluma knows that waters from San Francisco Bay are coming, putting their beloved historic downtown at serious risk of flooding due to sea level rise.

After seeing the Barlow Center in Sebsatopol underwater almost immediately after it was built, we know better than to cover our floodplains with concrete and expect anything other than more flooding.

The push for housing at the state level shouldn’t force our leaders into making reckless decisions, leading us backward in time and endangering us all in the future. Leaders, rise up, stand strong and resist bad development.

KALLIE KULL

Petaluma

SMART and disabilities

EDITOR: The article about the SMART extension into Larkspur said the drop-off point will be a half-mile from the ferry terminal and, in the words of a Golden Gate ferry spokeswoman, about a 10-minute walk (“SMART to launch Larkspur service,” Nov. 21). Well, for those of us who are elderly or disabled, it might as well be 10,000 miles away. If one is walker dependent, blind or just plain old and frail, this plan from SMART is really dumb.

I contacted SMART after the article was published and, while they did actually reply, there was little in the way of solutions offered The most obvious solution is to have regular shuttle service from drop-off to ferry, and vice versa. Clearly SMART isn’t thinking about the Americans with Disabilities Act. Let’s hope we don’t have to raise a ruckus before they do.

LINDA DAVIS

Santa Rosa

A bad precedent

EDITOR: There’s no question that the current president has committed an act that is against his oath of office as required in our Constitution. It seems likely that he will get away with it.

When a different person is elected to the office of president of the United States of America, it will be open season against America’s best interests. The Republican Party that was once considered conservative and upheld the rule of law is now disgracing our country before the world.

STEVE CARTER

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine